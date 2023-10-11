Carmichael’s Bookstore.Photo by Kathryn Harrington
Local Shops, Readers' Choice

LEO’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Local Shops

Best Adult/Erotic Store

  1. Cirilla’s
  2. Love Boutique
  3. Adam & Eve

Best Antique Store

  1. Birdie&Vi’s Fleatique
  2. Peddlers Mall
  3. Mellwood Antique Mall

Best Bicycle Shop

  1. Parkside Bikes
  2. Shifty’s Business Cycleworks
  3. Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling

Best Bookstore

  1. Carmichael’s Bookstore
  2. Butcher Cabin Books
  3. Foxing Books

Best Bourbon Store

  1. Old Town Liquors
  2. Total Wine & Spirits
  3. Frankfort Avenue Liquor & Wine

Westport Whiskey & Wine (tie)

Best Chocolate/Candy Shop

  1. Confections at Work the Metal
  2. Muth’s Candies
  3. Schimpff’s Confectionery

Best Comic Book Shop

  1. The Great Escape
  2. Pop’s Comics & Collectibles
  3. Destination Comics

Best Consignment Shop

  1. Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment
  2. Margaret’s Fine Consignment
  3. The Umbrella Stand

Best Furniture Store

  1. Derby City Market
  2. Molly Monkey Kids Furniture
  3. Fleur De Flea Vintage Market

Best Hardware Store

  1. Keith’s Hardware
  2. Oscar’s Hardware
  3. Brownsboro Paint & Hardware

Best Health Food Store

  1. Rainbow Blossom
  2. Whole Foods
  3. Clean Eatz

Best Instrument Shop

  1. Doo Wop Shop
  2. Mel Owen Music
  3. Mom’s Music

Best Jewelry Store

  1. Lackadazee
  2. Work The Metal
  3. Twisted Images

Best Liquor Store

  1. Old Town Liquors
  2. The Breeze Wine Bar & Spirits
  3. Total Wine & Spirits

Best Men’s Clothing Boutique

  1. Him Gentleman’s Boutique
  2. Evolve
  3. Derby City Market

Best New Store/Business

  1. 812 Hemp
  2. Derby City Market
  3. Aurora Gallery & Boutique

Best Outdoor Sporting Goods Store

  1. Quest Outdoors
  2. Academy Sports
  3. Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best Pet Shop

  1. Feeders Supply
  2. Sandy’s Pet Shop
  3. Pet Wants

Best Place To Buy Vape Products

  1. One Love Cannabis Company
  2. 502 Hemp
  3. Electric Ladyland

Best Place To Buy A Plant

  1. Above The Dirt Garden Shop
  2. Mahonia
  3. Forage

Best Place To Buy A Unique Gift

  1. Work The Metal
  2. 502 Hemp
  3. Derby City Market

Best Record Store

  1. Better Days Records
  2. Guestroom Records
  3. Matt Anthony’s Record Shop

Best Skateshop

  1. Home Skateboard Shop
  2. Tiny Skateshop

Best Tobacco Store

  1. J. Shepherd
  2. Cox’s Spirit Shoppe and Smoker’s Outlet
  3. Leaf & Cedar

Best Vintage Clothing Store

  1. Dot Fox Clothing Culture
  2. Nitty Gritty
  3. Derby City Market

Best Wine Shop

  1. The Breeze Wine Bar & Spirits
  2. The Wine Rack
  3. Total Wine & Spirits

Best Women’s Clothing Boutique

  1. Work The Metal
  2. Dot Fox Clothing Culture
  3. Acorn

