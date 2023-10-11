LEO’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Local Shops

Best Adult/Erotic Store
- Cirilla’s
- Love Boutique
- Adam & Eve
Best Antique Store
- Birdie&Vi’s Fleatique
- Peddlers Mall
- Mellwood Antique Mall
Best Bicycle Shop
- Parkside Bikes
- Shifty’s Business Cycleworks
- Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling
Best Bookstore
- Carmichael’s Bookstore
- Butcher Cabin Books
- Foxing Books
Best Bourbon Store
- Old Town Liquors
- Total Wine & Spirits
- Frankfort Avenue Liquor & Wine
Westport Whiskey & Wine (tie)
Best Chocolate/Candy Shop
- Confections at Work the Metal
- Muth’s Candies
- Schimpff’s Confectionery
Best Comic Book Shop
- The Great Escape
- Pop’s Comics & Collectibles
- Destination Comics
Best Consignment Shop
- Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment
- Margaret’s Fine Consignment
- The Umbrella Stand
Best Furniture Store
- Derby City Market
- Molly Monkey Kids Furniture
- Fleur De Flea Vintage Market
Best Hardware Store
- Keith’s Hardware
- Oscar’s Hardware
- Brownsboro Paint & Hardware
Best Health Food Store
- Rainbow Blossom
- Whole Foods
- Clean Eatz
Best Instrument Shop
- Doo Wop Shop
- Mel Owen Music
- Mom’s Music
Best Jewelry Store
- Lackadazee
- Work The Metal
- Twisted Images
Best Liquor Store
- Old Town Liquors
- The Breeze Wine Bar & Spirits
- Total Wine & Spirits
Best Men’s Clothing Boutique
- Him Gentleman’s Boutique
- Evolve
- Derby City Market
Best New Store/Business
- 812 Hemp
- Derby City Market
- Aurora Gallery & Boutique
Best Outdoor Sporting Goods Store
- Quest Outdoors
- Academy Sports
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
Best Pet Shop
- Feeders Supply
- Sandy’s Pet Shop
- Pet Wants
Best Place To Buy Vape Products
- One Love Cannabis Company
- 502 Hemp
- Electric Ladyland
Best Place To Buy A Plant
- Above The Dirt Garden Shop
- Mahonia
- Forage
Best Place To Buy A Unique Gift
- Work The Metal
- 502 Hemp
- Derby City Market
Best Record Store
- Better Days Records
- Guestroom Records
- Matt Anthony’s Record Shop
Best Skateshop
- Home Skateboard Shop
- Tiny Skateshop
Best Tobacco Store
- J. Shepherd
- Cox’s Spirit Shoppe and Smoker’s Outlet
- Leaf & Cedar
Best Vintage Clothing Store
- Dot Fox Clothing Culture
- Nitty Gritty
- Derby City Market
Best Wine Shop
- The Breeze Wine Bar & Spirits
- The Wine Rack
- Total Wine & Spirits
Best Women’s Clothing Boutique
- Work The Metal
- Dot Fox Clothing Culture
- Acorn
