Drinks, Readers' Choice

LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Drinks

By

Best Bar: Butchertown

  1. High Horse
  2. Whirling Tiger
  3. TEN20 Craft Brewery

Best Bar: Clifton/Crescent Hill

  1. Hilltop Tavern
  2. Pretty Decent
  3. Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wine    

Best Bar: Downtown

  1. Meta Bar
  2. Number 15
  3. Bar Expo

Best Bar: East Louisville

  1. Club K9 Dog Park & Bar
  2. Air Devils Inn
  3. Off The Rails Tasting Room & Wine Depot

Best Bar: Germantown/Schnitzelburg

  1. The Merryweather    
  2. Hauck’s Corner
  3. ShopBar    

The Pearl (tie)

Best Bar: Highlands

  1. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
  2. Big Bar 
  3. Darlings    

Best Bar: NuLu

  1. Corridor Bar
  2. Bar Genevieve at Hotel Genevieve
  3. Garage Bar

Best Bar: S. Indiana

  1. The Alcove
  2. Wine Shop New Albany
  3. Pints & Union

Best Bar: South Louisville

  1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar    
  2. O’Dolly’s Lounge & Restaurant
  3. Golden Nugget    

Best Bar: St. Matthews

  1. Never Say Die
  2. The Fox Den
  3. Saints Pizza Pub & SkyBar

The Raven Irish Pub tie)

Best Bar: West Louisville

  1. Birdie&Vi’s Fleatique
  2. Shippingport Brewing
  3. Kyros Brewing

Best Bartender

  1. Alanna Hudson – Rubbies Southside Grill and Bar    
  2. Brandon Hayden – Big Bar
  3. Kevin Turner – 80/20 @ Kaelins

Emily Sego – Darlings Brewing (tie)

Best Beer List

  1. Four Pegs Smokehouse
  2. Sergio’s World Beers
  3. Atrium Brewing    

Best Bourbon List

  1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
  2. North of Bourbon
  3. Watch Hill Proper   

Best Cocktail

  1. The Shutdown – ShopBar 
  2. Old Fashioned – Rubbies Southside Bar & Grill
  3. Penicillin – Tartan House

Best Dive Bar

  1. The Merryweather
  2. Nachbar
  3. The Pearl of Germantown

Best Hotel Bar

  1. Bar Genevieve Hotel Genevieve
  2. Proof on Main – 21C Museum Hotel
  3. Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse – Hotel Distil

Best Local Craft Beer

  1. Atrium Brewing    
  2. Gravely Brewing
  3. Mile Wide Beer Company

Monnik Beer Co. (tie)

Best Margarita

  1. The Merryweather    
  2. ShopBar
  3. El Mundo    

Best Wine List

  1. The Breeze / Canary Club
  2. Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
  3. Off The Rails Tasting Room & Wine Depot

