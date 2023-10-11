LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Drinks

Best Bar: Butchertown
- High Horse
- Whirling Tiger
- TEN20 Craft Brewery
Best Bar: Clifton/Crescent Hill
- Hilltop Tavern
- Pretty Decent
- Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wine
Best Bar: Downtown
- Meta Bar
- Number 15
- Bar Expo
Best Bar: East Louisville
- Club K9 Dog Park & Bar
- Air Devils Inn
- Off The Rails Tasting Room & Wine Depot
Best Bar: Germantown/Schnitzelburg
- The Merryweather
- Hauck’s Corner
- ShopBar
The Pearl (tie)
Best Bar: Highlands
- PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
- Big Bar
- Darlings
Best Bar: NuLu
- Corridor Bar
- Bar Genevieve at Hotel Genevieve
- Garage Bar
Best Bar: S. Indiana
- The Alcove
- Wine Shop New Albany
- Pints & Union
Best Bar: South Louisville
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- O’Dolly’s Lounge & Restaurant
- Golden Nugget
Best Bar: St. Matthews
- Never Say Die
- The Fox Den
- Saints Pizza Pub & SkyBar
The Raven Irish Pub tie)
Best Bar: West Louisville
- Birdie&Vi’s Fleatique
- Shippingport Brewing
- Kyros Brewing
Best Bartender
- Alanna Hudson – Rubbies Southside Grill and Bar
- Brandon Hayden – Big Bar
- Kevin Turner – 80/20 @ Kaelins
Emily Sego – Darlings Brewing (tie)
Best Beer List
- Four Pegs Smokehouse
- Sergio’s World Beers
- Atrium Brewing
Best Bourbon List
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- North of Bourbon
- Watch Hill Proper
Best Cocktail
- The Shutdown – ShopBar
- Old Fashioned – Rubbies Southside Bar & Grill
- Penicillin – Tartan House
Best Dive Bar
- The Merryweather
- Nachbar
- The Pearl of Germantown
Best Hotel Bar
- Bar Genevieve – Hotel Genevieve
- Proof on Main – 21C Museum Hotel
- Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse – Hotel Distil
Best Local Craft Beer
- Atrium Brewing
- Gravely Brewing
- Mile Wide Beer Company
Monnik Beer Co. (tie)
Best Margarita
- The Merryweather
- ShopBar
- El Mundo
Best Wine List
- The Breeze / Canary Club
- Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
- Off The Rails Tasting Room & Wine Depot
