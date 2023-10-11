LEO’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Community

Best Community Role Model
- Holly Hartman
- Talmage Collins
- Lynn Rippy
Best Local Activist
- Chris Hartman
- Rhonda Mathis
- Hannah Drake
Best Local Athlete
- Olivia Cochran
- Brian Ownby
- Day Day Sloan
Best Place You Wish Had Never Gone Out Of Business
- Lynn’s Paradise Cafe
- Ear X-Tacy
- New Wave Burritos
Best Place To Worship
- Southeast Christian Church
- Bates Memorial Baptist Church
- Deer Park Baptist Church
Highlands Community Ministries (tie)
Best Thing That’s Happened This Year
- Donald Trump’s indictments
- “Drag Is Not A Crime” town hall
- Ramen Fest
