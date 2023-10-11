Southeast Christian Church.Photo via Southeast Christian Church/Facebook.
Community, Readers' Choice

LEO’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Community

By

Best Community Role Model

  1. Holly Hartman   
  2. Talmage Collins     
  3. Lynn Rippy

Best Local Activist

  1. Chris Hartman
  2. Rhonda Mathis
  3. Hannah Drake           

Best Local Athlete

  1. Olivia Cochran
  2. Brian Ownby
  3. Day Day Sloan

Best Place You Wish Had Never Gone Out Of Business

  1. Lynn’s Paradise Cafe
  2. Ear X-Tacy
  3. New Wave Burritos

Best Place To Worship

  1. Southeast Christian Church
  2. Bates Memorial Baptist Church
  3. Deer Park Baptist Church

Highlands Community Ministries (tie)

Best Thing That’s Happened This Year

  1. Donald Trump’s indictments
  2. “Drag Is Not A Crime” town hall
  3. Ramen Fest

