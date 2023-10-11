Tattoo Charlie's.Photo via Tattoo Charlie's/Facebook.
LEO’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Aesthetics

Best Barbershop

  1. Derby City Chop Shop
  2. Under the Dryer Salon
  3. TEAZ Salon

Best Body Piercing

  1. Twisted Images
  2. Tattoo Charlie’s
  3. Artfully Insane

Best Botox Studio

  1. CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center
  2. Digenis Plastic Surgery
  3. Dr. Banis Plastic Surgery

Best Brow/Lashes Studio

  1. The Brow Babes
  2. Dollface Brows & Beauty
  3. Sage Beauty Aesthetics

Best Day Spa

  1. CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center
  2. Amore Skin Care
  3. Digenis Plastic Surgery

Best Hair Salon

  1. Under the Dryer Salon
  2. Maeda Salon
  3. Southern Comforts Salon & Spa

Best Nail Salon

  1. Lush Nail Loft
  2. Glamorous Nails and Spa
  3. The Glssry at Dollface Brows & Beauty

Best Tanning Studio

  1. Sun Tan City
  2. MK Beauty
  3. Lumi Skin Bar + Aesthetics

Best Tattoo Artist

  1. Lyndi Lou – Mama Tried Tattoo Parlour
  2. Travis King – Prophecy Ink
  3. Kevin Devore – Art & Soul Tattoo Parlour

Best Tattoo Studio

  1. Tattoo Charlie’s
  2. Prophecy Ink
  3. Mama Tried Tattoo Parlour

Best Waxing Studio

  1. European Wax Center
  2. Jeeka Does It
  3. Under The Dryer

