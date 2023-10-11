LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Media

Best Instagram
- 502 Hemp
- PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
- CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center
Best Local Blog
- 502 Hemp
- State of Louisville
- Cardinal Sports Zone
Best Local Podcast
- My Skeptical Sister
- 502 Hemp
- From The Pink Seats
Best Local Publication
- LEO Weekly
- Sophisticated Living
- Louisville Business First
State of Louisville (tie)
Best Local Radio Personality
- Dwight Witten
- Madeline Stout
- Skinny J – Jim Coyle
Big Howell & Possum (tie)
Best Local Radio Station
- 102.3 WLRS
- 91.9 WFPK
- 107.7 The Eagle
Best Local TV Personality
- Dawne Gee
- Mike Marshall
- Claudia Coffey
Best Local TV Station
- WDRB
- WAVE3
- WLKY
Best Local Writer
- James Wilkerson
- Leah Bomar Thompson
- Roberta Brown Simpson
Best Place To Pick Up A LEO Weekly
- Electric Ladyland
- Work The Metal
- ValuMarket – Highlands
