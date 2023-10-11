Your favorite alt-weekly.Photo by Carolyn Brown
LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Media

Best Instagram

  1. 502 Hemp
  2. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
  3. CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center

Best Local Blog

  1. 502 Hemp
  2. State of Louisville
  3. Cardinal Sports Zone

Best Local Podcast

  1. My Skeptical Sister
  2. 502 Hemp
  3. From The Pink Seats

Best Local Publication

  1. LEO Weekly
  2. Sophisticated Living
  3. Louisville Business First

State of Louisville (tie)

Best Local Radio Personality

  1. Dwight Witten
  2. Madeline Stout
  3. Skinny J – Jim Coyle

Big Howell & Possum (tie)

Best Local Radio Station

  1. 102.3 WLRS
  2. 91.9 WFPK
  3. 107.7 The Eagle

Best Local TV Personality

  1. Dawne Gee
  2. Mike Marshall
  3. Claudia Coffey

Best Local TV Station

  1. WDRB
  2. WAVE3
  3. WLKY

Best Local Writer

  1. James Wilkerson
  2. Leah Bomar Thompson
  3. Roberta Brown Simpson

Best Place To Pick Up A LEO Weekly

  1. Electric Ladyland
  2. Work The Metal
  3. ValuMarket – Highlands

