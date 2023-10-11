502 Hemp.Photo by Carolyn Brown
Health & Fitness, Readers' Choice

LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Health & Fitness

By

Best CBD Oil

  1. 502 Hemp
  2. One Love Cannabis Company
  3. Cornbread Hemp

Best Cosmetic Surgeon

  1. Dr. Chet Mays – Mays Plastic Surgery
  2. Dr. Brad Calobrace – CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center
  3. Dr. Alex Digenis – Digenis Plastic Surgery

Best Cycling Studio

  1. CycleBar Middletown
  2. CYCLST8
  3. Ambition Fitness

Best Dentist

  1. Key Family Dentistry
  2. Dr. Anthony Zargari
  3. Dr. Laura Carroll

Best Doctor

  1. Dr. Chet Mays
  2. Dr. Bradley Calobrace
  3. Dr. Alex Digenis

Best Exercise Studio

  1. Barre3
  2. The CAV Fitness
  3. Ambition Fitness

Best Gym

  1. The CAV Fitness
  2. Vital Motion
  3. Crunch Fitness

Best Head Shop

  1. Trippy’s Smoke Shop
  2. Electric Ladyland
  3. One Love Cannabis Company

Best Massage

  1. CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center
  2. Alchemy Massage Therapy
  3. Billy Jernigan, LMT

Best Mental Health Provider

  1. Derby City Counseling – Dillon Espinosa
  2. Lotus Counseling
  3. Kevin Snellen

Best Personal Trainer

  1. Dana Conder, Vital Motion
  2. Wes Parker
  3. Kevin Johnson

Best Pilates Studio

  1. Studio Pilates
  2. Lowber Pilates
  3. Wild and Woolly Pilates

Best Place To Buy CBD Products

  1. One Love Cannabis Company
  2. 502 Hemp
  3. Jubilee Wellness

Sukhino Float Center and Salt Cave (tie)

Best Place To Buy Edibles

  1. One Love Cannabis Company
  2. 502 Hemp
  3. Sukhino Float Center and Salt Cave

Best Yoga Studio

  1. Bend and Zen Hot Yoga
  2. The Inner Warrior
  3. YOGAST8

Best Yoga Teacher

  1. Meredith Conroy
  2. Gabriella Gaona
  3. Julie Mays

Navigate the list of this year’s Readers’ Choice winners with this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!

Readers’ Choice Categories

Aesthetics
Arts & Entertainment
Community
Drinks
Food & Dining
Health & Fitness
Local Shops
Media
Nightlife
Places & Attractions
Services
Staff Picks

 