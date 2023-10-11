LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Health & Fitness

Best CBD Oil
- 502 Hemp
- One Love Cannabis Company
- Cornbread Hemp
Best Cosmetic Surgeon
- Dr. Chet Mays – Mays Plastic Surgery
- Dr. Brad Calobrace – CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center
- Dr. Alex Digenis – Digenis Plastic Surgery
Best Cycling Studio
- CycleBar Middletown
- CYCLST8
- Ambition Fitness
Best Dentist
- Key Family Dentistry
- Dr. Anthony Zargari
- Dr. Laura Carroll
Best Doctor
- Dr. Chet Mays
- Dr. Bradley Calobrace
- Dr. Alex Digenis
Best Exercise Studio
- Barre3
- The CAV Fitness
- Ambition Fitness
Best Gym
- The CAV Fitness
- Vital Motion
- Crunch Fitness
Best Head Shop
- Trippy’s Smoke Shop
- Electric Ladyland
- One Love Cannabis Company
Best Massage
- CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center
- Alchemy Massage Therapy
- Billy Jernigan, LMT
Best Mental Health Provider
- Derby City Counseling – Dillon Espinosa
- Lotus Counseling
- Kevin Snellen
Best Personal Trainer
- Dana Conder, Vital Motion
- Wes Parker
- Kevin Johnson
Best Pilates Studio
- Studio Pilates
- Lowber Pilates
- Wild and Woolly Pilates
Best Place To Buy CBD Products
- One Love Cannabis Company
- 502 Hemp
- Jubilee Wellness
Sukhino Float Center and Salt Cave (tie)
Best Place To Buy Edibles
- One Love Cannabis Company
- 502 Hemp
- Sukhino Float Center and Salt Cave
Best Yoga Studio
- Bend and Zen Hot Yoga
- The Inner Warrior
- YOGAST8
Best Yoga Teacher
- Meredith Conroy
- Gabriella Gaona
- Julie Mays
