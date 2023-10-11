LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Food & Dining

Best Appetizers
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- Four Pegs Smokehouse
- Chik’n & Mi
FlavaVille Food Truck (tie)
Best BBQ
- Four Pegs Smokehouse
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
Best Bakery
- Nord’s Bakery
- Plehn’s Bakery
- Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe
Best Boozy Brunch
- Le Moo
- Four Pegs Smokehouse
- The Merryweather
Best Breakfast
- Highland Morning
- Wild Eggs
- Con Huevos
First Watch (tie)
Best Burger
- Toasty’s Tavern
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- Jay’s Burgers
Best Burrito
- New Wave Burritos
- El Mundo
- Bandido Taqueria Mexicana
Best Cajun
- Lou Lou Food & Drink
- North of Bourbon
- J Gumbo’s
Best Caterer
- Casey Mader – Chef It Up
- Four Pegs Smokehouse
- Wiltshire Pantry
Best Chef
- Casey Mader – Chef It Up
- Chris Williams – Four Pegs Smokehouse
- Josh Moore – Volare Italian Ristorante
Best Chili
- Check’s Cafe
- Four Pegs Smokehouse
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
Best Chinese Restaurant
- August Moon
- Oriental House
- Double Dragon
Best Coffee Shop
- Heine Brothers Coffee
- Quills Coffee
- Sunergos Coffee
Best Cuban Restaurant
- Havana Rumba
- La Bodeguita de Mima
- Mojito In Havana
Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
- Morris Deli
- Frank’s Meats & Produce
- Stevens & Stevens Deli
Best Fine Dining
- Volare Italian Ristorante
- Jack Fry’s
- Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse
Best Fish Sandwich
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- Check’s Cafe
- The Fish House
Best Food Truck/Cart
- FlavaVille Food Truck
- Four Pegs Smokehouse
- Bamba Egg Roll Co.
Best Fried Chicken
- Mellwood Tavern
- Chicken King
- The Eagle
Best Guacamole
- Guacamole Modern Mexican
- El Mundo
- Havana Rumba
Best Hot Dog
- Red Top Hot Dogs
- Lonnie’s Best Taste of Chicago
- My Ol’ Kentucky Lemonade
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
- Louisville Cream
- Dairy Del
- Graeter’s Ice Cream
Best Indian Restaurant
- Kashmir Indian Restaurant
- Shalimar Indian Restaurant
- Bombay Grill
Best Italian Restaurant
- Volare Italian Ristorante
- Ciao Ristorante
- Grassa Gramma
Best Korean Restaurant
- GOGi 1055 Korean BBQ
- Lee’s Korean Restaurant
- Nami Modern Korean Steakhouse
Best Late-Night Bite
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- The Post
- Hauck’s Corner
Best Latin Restaurant
- Seviche
- Mayan Cafe
- Havana Rumba
Best Lunch Spot
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- Lady Tron’s
- Dragon King’s Daughter
Good Belly Sandwich Shop (tie)
Best Mexican Restaurant
- El Mundo
- El Nopal
- Gustavo’s
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
- The Grape Leaf
- Safier Mediterranean Deli
- Kebab House
Best New Restaurant
- Harvey’s
- Nostalgic Cocktail House + Restaurant
- Decade
Best Outdoor Dining
- Chik’n & Mi
- River House Restaurant & Raw Bar
- Captain’s Quarters
Best Patio For Pets
- Four Pegs Smokehouse
- ShopBar
- Flanagan’s Ale House
Best Pho
- Eatz Vietnamese Restaurant
- VinBun Vietnamese Bistro
- Pho Ba Luu
Best Pizza
- Pizza Lupo
- Danny Mac’s Pizza
- The Post
Best Place For A Romantic Dinner
- Volare Italian Ristorante
- Jack Fry’s
- Grassa Gramma
Best Ramen
- Ramen House
- Renshoku Ramen
- Chik’n & Mi
Best Raw Bar (That Is Not Sushi)
- Lou Oyster Cult
- River House Restaurant & Raw Bar
- Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse
Best Restaurant: Butchertown
- Naive Kitchen & Bar
- Pizza Lupo
- Decade
Best Restaurant: Clifton/Crescent Hill
- Volare Italian Ristorante
- Harvey’s
- The Irish Rover
Best Restaurant: Downtown
- Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse
- Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
- Last Place – Number 15
Best Restaurant: East Louisville
- The Village Anchor
- BoomBozz
- Grassa Gramma
Coals Artisan Pizza (tie)
Best Restaurant: Germantown/Schnitzelburg
- Four Pegs Smokehouse
- Check’s Cafe
- North of Bourbon
Best Restaurant: Highlands
- Jack Fry’s
- Dragon King’s Daughter
- Seviche
Best Restaurant: NuLu
- Mayan Cafe
- bar Vetti
- La Bodeguita de Mima
Best Restaurant: S. Indiana
- Lady Tron’s
- The Exchange Pub
- Dragon King’s Daughter
Best Restaurant: South Louisville
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- Vietnam Kitchen
- Annie’s Cafe
Best Restaurant: St. Matthews
- District 6
- Simply Thai
- LouLou Food + Drink
Mojito In Havana (tie)
Silvio’s (tie)
Best Restaurant: West Louisville
- The Table
- Indi’s Fast Food Restaurant
- Shippingport Brewery
Best Salad
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- Green District
- Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen
Best Steakhouse
- Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse
- Pat’s Steakhouse
- Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
Best Sushi
- Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi
- Dragon King’s Daughter
- Oishii Sushi
Best Taco
- Taco Luchador
- Taco City Louisville
- I Love Tacos
Best Takeout
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- Four Pegs Smokehouse
- Lady Tron’s
Double Dragon (tie)
Best Thai Restaurant
- Simply Thai
- Time 4 Thai
- Thai Noodles
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
- Heart & Soy – Roots
- Naive Kitchen & Bar
- V-Grits
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
- Vietnam Kitchen
- VinBun Vietnamese Bistro
- Annie’s Cafe
Best Wings
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- Four Pegs Smokehouse
- Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
