LEO’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Nightlife

Best Bar Scene
- ShopBar
- Number 15
- Big Bar
Best Club DJ
- DJ Syimone
- DJ Sam Sneed
- DJ Rob – The Pussycat Lounge
Best Gay Bar/Club
- Big Bar
- PLAY Louisville
- Chill Bar
Best Happy Hour
- ShopBar
- The Merryweather
- Big Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar/Pub
- The Merryweather
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
- ShopBar
Best New Bar/Club
- Canary Club
- Tartan House
- Number 15
Best Place To Dance
- PLAY Louisville
- Big Bar
- Louisville Silent Disco
Best Place To Find A Date IRL
- PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
- Club K9 Dog Park & Bar
- Hauck’s Corner
Best Place To Shoot Pool
- Barret Bar & Grill
- The Back Door
- The Fox Den
Best Strip Club
- Thorobred Lounge
- Pussycat Lounge
- PT’s Showclub
