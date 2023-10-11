A mezzanine overlooks the first floor of The Rainbow Room at Big Bar.Photo courtesy of Kevin Bryan.
Nightlife, Readers' Choice

LEO’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Nightlife

By

Best Bar Scene

  1. ShopBar
  2. Number 15
  3. Big Bar       

Best Club DJ

  1. DJ Syimone
  2. DJ Sam Sneed
  3. DJ Rob – The Pussycat Lounge

Best Gay Bar/Club

  1. Big Bar     
  2. PLAY Louisville
  3. Chill Bar     

Best Happy Hour

  1. ShopBar
  2. The Merryweather     
  3. Big Bar     

Best Neighborhood Bar/Pub

  1. The Merryweather      
  2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
  3. ShopBar     

Best New Bar/Club

  1. Canary Club
  2. Tartan House
  3. Number 15

Best Place To Dance

  1. PLAY Louisville
  2. Big Bar
  3. Louisville Silent Disco    

Best Place To Find A Date IRL

  1. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
  2. Club K9 Dog Park & Bar
  3. Hauck’s Corner

Best Place To Shoot Pool

  1. Barret Bar & Grill
  2. The Back Door
  3. The Fox Den

Best Strip Club

  1. Thorobred Lounge
  2. Pussycat Lounge
  3. PT’s Showclub

Navigate the list of this year’s Readers’ Choice winners with this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!

Readers’ Choice Categories

Aesthetics
Arts & Entertainment
Community
Drinks
Food & Dining
Health & Fitness
Local Shops
Media
Nightlife
Places & Attractions
Services
Staff Picks