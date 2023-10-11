LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Services

Best Credit Union
- Park Community Credit Union
- L&N Federal Credit Union
- Commonwealth Credit Union
Best Doggie Daycare
- Almost Home Boarding & Training
- The Pet Station Country Club
- Camp FurKids
Best Dry Cleaner
- Highland Cleaners
- Holiday Green Cleaners Cleaners & Laundry
- Parrot
Nu Yale (tie)
Best Grocery Store
- Kroger
- ValuMarket
- Trader Joe’s
Best Hotel
- Omni Louisville Hotel
- 21C Museum Hotel
- Hotel Distil
Best Lawyer
- Reczek Chase Law, PLLC
- Mory & Colliersmith, PLLC
- Daugherty, Neumann & Aslam PLLC
Best Local Bank
- Stock Yards Bank & Trust
- Republic Bank & Trust Company
- Chase
Best Local Pet Grooming
- That Dog Groomin’ Guy
- Pawsitively Dogs Grooming
- Bark Avenue
Best Mechanic
- O’G Auto
- Nathanson Auto Repair
- Tachyon Performance
Best PR Firm
- Debra Locker Group
- Fleur De Lis Communications
- Lemonade Public Relations
Best Photographer
- Louisville Bluegrass Photography
- Condor Media
- Lipstick & Lace Photography – Jessica Mattingly
Best Place To Take Music Lessons
- Scott Carney
- Mom’s Music
- Doo Wop Shop
Best Plumber
- Klein Plumbing
- Jarobe’s Plumbing
- Kiper Hibbard LLC
Best Roofer
- Tappel Roofs & Gutter
- Bone Dry Roofing
Best Vet Clinic
- Shively Animal Clinic
- The Animal Hospital of the Highlands
- The AdVETcate, Dr. Isaac Croudep
Best Videographer
- Kyle Condor – Condor Media
- Louisville Bluegrass Photography
- Kyle Gordon – Best Dad Media
