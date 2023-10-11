Highland Cleaners. Photo via Highland Cleaners/Facebook.
LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Services

Best Credit Union

  1. Park Community Credit Union
  2. L&N Federal Credit Union
  3. Commonwealth Credit Union

Best Doggie Daycare

  1. Almost Home Boarding & Training
  2. The Pet Station Country Club
  3. Camp FurKids

Best Dry Cleaner

  1. Highland Cleaners
  2. Holiday Green Cleaners Cleaners & Laundry
  3. Parrot

Nu Yale (tie)

Best Grocery Store

  1. Kroger
  2. ValuMarket
  3. Trader Joe’s

Best Hotel

  1. Omni Louisville Hotel
  2. 21C Museum Hotel
  3. Hotel Distil

Best Lawyer

  1. Reczek Chase Law, PLLC
  2. Mory & Colliersmith, PLLC
  3. Daugherty, Neumann & Aslam PLLC

Best Local Bank

  1. Stock Yards Bank & Trust
  2. Republic Bank & Trust Company
  3. Chase

Best Local Pet Grooming

  1. That Dog Groomin’ Guy
  2. Pawsitively Dogs Grooming
  3. Bark Avenue

Best Mechanic

  1. O’G Auto
  2. Nathanson Auto Repair
  3. Tachyon Performance

Best PR Firm

  1. Debra Locker Group
  2. Fleur De Lis Communications
  3. Lemonade Public Relations

Best Photographer

  1. Louisville Bluegrass Photography
  2. Condor Media
  3. Lipstick & Lace Photography – Jessica Mattingly

Best Place To Take Music Lessons

  1. Scott Carney
  2. Mom’s Music
  3. Doo Wop Shop

Best Plumber

  1. Klein Plumbing
  2. Jarobe’s Plumbing
  3. Kiper Hibbard LLC

Best Roofer

  1. Tappel Roofs & Gutter
  2. Bone Dry Roofing

Best Vet Clinic

  1. Shively Animal Clinic
  2. The Animal Hospital of the Highlands
  3. The AdVETcate, Dr. Isaac Croudep

Best Videographer

  1. Kyle Condor – Condor Media
  2. Louisville Bluegrass Photography
  3. Kyle Gordon – Best Dad Media

