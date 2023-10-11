LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery (That Is Not A Museum)
- Aurora Gallery & Boutique
- Revelry Gallery
- Tim Faulkner Art Gallery
Best Band/Musician Performing Original Music
- MOD Kiddo
- Anemic Royalty
- Skipping Stone
Best Cover Band
- Most Wanted
- The Juice Box Heroes
- Supernova
Best Drag King
- Elijah Halston
- Vic Leon
- Vicious Von Villain
Best Drag Queen
- Aubrey Jae
- Gilda Wabbit
- Salem Vytch-Tryells
Best Improv Troupe
- Extra Crispy Improv Comedy
- Improv Anonymous
- The Hystericals
Best Karaoke Bar
- The Merryweather
- NoraeBar
- Chill Bar
Best Live Music Venue
- Headliners Music Hall
- Louisville Palace
- Planet of the Tapes
Best Live Theater Venue
- Art Sanctuary
- Highview Arts Center
- Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
Best Local Album
- Scintillation – MOD Kiddo
- A-OK – The Ego Trippers
- Hurricanes & Hand Grenades – Skipping Stone
Jackman – Jack Harlow (tie)
Best Local Comedian
- Jake Hovis
- Lucious Williams
- Tom Mabe
Best Local Song in 2023
- “Scintillation” – MOD Kiddo
- “Eighties Flicks” – The Ego Trippers
- “Monster 2” – Skipping Stone
Best Movie Theater
- Baxter Avenue Theatres
- Cinemark – Tinseltown
- Cinemark – St. Matthews
Xscape Theatres Blankenbaker 16 (tie)
Best Museum (That Is Not A Gallery)
- Speed Art Museum
- Frazier History Museum
- KMAC Museum
Best Outdoor Art Show
- St. James Court Art Show
- Cherokee Triangle Art Fair
- Louisville UnFair
Best Performing Arts Group
- Drag Daddy Productions
- Va Va Vixens
- Bette’s Burlesque
Best Place To See Comedy
- The Caravan Comedy Club
- Planet of the Tapes
- Louisville Comedy Club
Best Theater Production
- “Jesus Christ Superstar” – Drag Daddy Production & The Chicken Coop Theatre
- “The Prom” – Pandora/ACT Louisville Productions
- “13: The Musical” – JCC CenterStage
Best Visual Artist
- Wings of Adventure
- John Brooks
- Damon Thompson
Navigate the list of this year’s Readers’ Choice winners with this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!
Readers’ Choice Categories
Aesthetics
Arts & Entertainment
Community
Drinks
Food & Dining
Health & Fitness
Local Shops
Media
Nightlife
Places & Attractions
Services
Staff Picks