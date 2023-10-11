Va Va Vixens at Art Sanctuary. Photo by Carolyn Brown.
LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery (That Is Not A Museum)

  1. Aurora Gallery & Boutique
  2. Revelry Gallery
  3. Tim Faulkner Art Gallery

Best Band/Musician Performing Original Music

  1. MOD Kiddo
  2. Anemic Royalty
  3. Skipping Stone

Best Cover Band

  1. Most Wanted
  2. The Juice Box Heroes
  3. Supernova

Best Drag King

  1. Elijah Halston
  2. Vic Leon
  3. Vicious Von Villain

Best Drag Queen

  1. Aubrey Jae
  2. Gilda Wabbit
  3. Salem Vytch-Tryells

Best Improv Troupe

  1. Extra Crispy Improv Comedy
  2. Improv Anonymous
  3. The Hystericals

Best Karaoke Bar

  1. The Merryweather
  2. NoraeBar
  3. Chill Bar

Best Live Music Venue

  1. Headliners Music Hall
  2. Louisville Palace
  3. Planet of the Tapes

Best Live Theater Venue

  1. Art Sanctuary
  2. Highview Arts Center
  3. Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Best Local Album

  1. Scintillation – MOD Kiddo
  2. A-OK – The Ego Trippers
  3. Hurricanes & Hand Grenades – Skipping Stone

Jackman – Jack Harlow (tie)

Best Local Comedian

  1. Jake Hovis
  2. Lucious Williams
  3. Tom Mabe

Best Local Song in 2023

  1. “Scintillation” – MOD Kiddo
  2. “Eighties Flicks” – The Ego Trippers
  3. “Monster 2” – Skipping Stone

Best Movie Theater

  1. Baxter Avenue Theatres
  2. Cinemark – Tinseltown
  3. Cinemark – St. Matthews

Xscape Theatres Blankenbaker 16 (tie)

Best Museum (That Is Not A Gallery)

  1. Speed Art Museum
  2. Frazier History Museum
  3. KMAC Museum

Best Outdoor Art Show

  1. St. James Court Art Show
  2. Cherokee Triangle Art Fair
  3. Louisville UnFair

Best Performing Arts Group

  1. Drag Daddy Productions
  2. Va Va Vixens
  3. Bette’s Burlesque

Best Place To See Comedy

  1. The Caravan Comedy Club
  2. Planet of the Tapes
  3. Louisville Comedy Club

Best Theater Production

  1. “Jesus Christ Superstar” – Drag Daddy Production & The Chicken Coop Theatre
  2. “The Prom” – Pandora/ACT Louisville Productions
  3. “13: The Musical” – JCC CenterStage

Best Visual Artist

  1. Wings of Adventure
  2. John Brooks
  3. Damon Thompson

