Lakeside Swim Club.Photo via Lakeside Swim Club/Facebook.
Places & Attractions, Readers' Choice

LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Places & Attractions

By

Best Apartment Complex

  1. AMP Apartments
  2. Main & Clay
  3. Upton Oxmoor

Best Farmers Market

  1. Douglas Loop Farmers Market
  2. Beechmont Open Air Market
  3. St. Matthews Farmers Market

Best Flea Market

  1. Peddlers Mall
  2. Fleur de Flea Vintage Market
  3. The Flea Off Market

Best Local Brewery

  1. Atrium Brewing    
  2. Gravely Brewing
  3. 3rd Turn Brewing

Best Local Distillery

  1. Copper & Kings
  2. Angel’s Envy
  3. Rabbit Hole

Best Neighborhood

  1. The Highlands
  2. Germantown-Schnitzelburg
  3. Clifton Heights

Best Park

  1. Cherokee Park
  2. Iroquois Park
  3. The Parklands of Floyds Fork

Best Place For Free Entertainment

  1. Number 15
  2. Planet of the Tapes
  3. Waterfront Park

Best Place For An Event/Party

  1. River’s Edge Events & Rental
  2. Mellwood Arts Center
  3. Number 15

Best Place To Play Soccer

  1. Beechmont Community Center
  2. Mockingbird Valley
  3. Lynn Family Stadium

Woehrle Athletic Complex (tie)

Best Place To Play Trivia

  1. Planet of the Tapes
  2. Chill Bar
  3. Off The Rails Tasting Room & Wine Depot

Best Place To Swim

  1. Lakeside Swim Club
  2. Trager Family JCC
  3. Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center

Best Place To Take Kids In The Summer

  1. The Louisville Zoo
  2. Waterfront Park
  3. Lakeside Swim Club

Best Place To Take Your Dog

  1. Club K9 Dog Park & Bar
  2. PG&J’S Dog Park Bar
  3. Joe Creason Park

Best Senior Living Community

  1. Belmont Village
  2. Masonic Homes of Kentucky
  3. Episcopal Church Homes

Nazareth Homes (tie)

Vitality Living Stony Brook (tie)

Traditions at Beaumont (tie)

Navigate the list of this year’s Readers’ Choice winners with this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!

Readers’ Choice Categories

Aesthetics
Arts & Entertainment
Community
Drinks
Food & Dining
Health & Fitness
Local Shops
Media
Nightlife
Places & Attractions
Services
Staff Picks