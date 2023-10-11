LEO Readers’ Choice Awards 2023: Places & Attractions

Best Apartment Complex
- AMP Apartments
- Main & Clay
- Upton Oxmoor
Best Farmers Market
- Douglas Loop Farmers Market
- Beechmont Open Air Market
- St. Matthews Farmers Market
Best Flea Market
- Peddlers Mall
- Fleur de Flea Vintage Market
- The Flea Off Market
Best Local Brewery
- Atrium Brewing
- Gravely Brewing
- 3rd Turn Brewing
Best Local Distillery
- Copper & Kings
- Angel’s Envy
- Rabbit Hole
Best Neighborhood
- The Highlands
- Germantown-Schnitzelburg
- Clifton Heights
Best Park
- Cherokee Park
- Iroquois Park
- The Parklands of Floyds Fork
Best Place For Free Entertainment
- Number 15
- Planet of the Tapes
- Waterfront Park
Best Place For An Event/Party
- River’s Edge Events & Rental
- Mellwood Arts Center
- Number 15
Best Place To Play Soccer
- Beechmont Community Center
- Mockingbird Valley
- Lynn Family Stadium
Woehrle Athletic Complex (tie)
Best Place To Play Trivia
- Planet of the Tapes
- Chill Bar
- Off The Rails Tasting Room & Wine Depot
Best Place To Swim
- Lakeside Swim Club
- Trager Family JCC
- Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center
Best Place To Take Kids In The Summer
- The Louisville Zoo
- Waterfront Park
- Lakeside Swim Club
Best Place To Take Your Dog
- Club K9 Dog Park & Bar
- PG&J’S Dog Park Bar
- Joe Creason Park
Best Senior Living Community
- Belmont Village
- Masonic Homes of Kentucky
- Episcopal Church Homes
Nazareth Homes (tie)
Vitality Living Stony Brook (tie)
Traditions at Beaumont (tie)
Navigate the list of this year’s Readers’ Choice winners with this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!
Readers’ Choice Categories
Aesthetics
Arts & Entertainment
Community
Drinks
Food & Dining
Health & Fitness
Local Shops
Media
Nightlife
Places & Attractions
Services
Staff Picks