9 Ways To Celebrate Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday In Louisville

Whether you're in search of the perfect king cake in Louisville or you're ready to hit the town for a night of jazz and bourbon...

ShopBar

6 p.m. | Free Entry



LouOyster Cult Pop-Up at Merry Weather

6 p.m. | Free Entry

You’ll have to be early if you hope to snag any of the bayou classics from this oyster-focused pop-up kitchen’s 3rd annual Fat Tuesday Feast at Merry Weather.

Canary Club

8 p.m. | Free Entry

New Orleans jazz, Hurricane slushies, and mufflers empanadas are just a few of the things you have to look forward to at the Fat Tuesday celebration in Shelby Park.

A Taste of the Highlands

Highland Community Ministries Campus | 5:30-7:30 p.m. | $60

The 6th annual Highlands celebration is one of HCM's biggest fundraisers of the year. A ticket includes food from participating local restaurants. Plus, enjoy live jazz, a dance floor, and cash bar.



Logan Street Market

6 p.m. | Free Entry

Stop in for food specials from numerous vendors or book your time-slot ticket for the Crawfish Boil featuring La Pana cornbread. V-Grits will also feature vegan jambalaya and king cake.

Akasha Brewing

6 p.m. | Free Entry

Join Louisville Ale Trail for a Mardi Gras celebration at Akasha Brewing from 6-9 p.m.

Tartan House

6 p.m. | Free Entry

Party like you’re in the French Quarter with a special cocktail menu, king cake from Small Batch Bakery and free beads for all.

North of Bourbon

Enjoy cajun cuisine at its finest at this snazzy spot in Germantown. Reservations recommended.



Lou Lou on Market

Another popular cajun restaurant, Lou Lou on Market will feature live music from Old Lou's Ragtime Band in honor of Fat Tuesday.



