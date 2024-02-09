  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Staffpicks
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Staffpicks
Join Us for Louisville Restaurant Week February 19-25

Portugal. The Man Stops In Louisville For Valentine's Show With SNACKTIME

Don't miss Portugal. The Man and Snacktime At Old Forester's Paristown Hall

By
Feb 9, 2024 at 2:14 pm
Portugal. The Man plays Old Forester's Paristown Hall on Valentine's Day.
Portugal. The Man plays Old Forester's Paristown Hall on Valentine's Day. Photo by McClay Heriot
Share on Nextdoor

Portugal. The Man with SNACKTIME
Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Wednesday, February 14, 7pm
Tickets: $45-$85

Portugal. The Man (PTM) is an ever-evolving ensemble with core members who first bonded over music and movies while growing up near the remote town of Wasilla, Alaska. Founding bassist Zach Carothers told LEO Weekly that, in those days, “there was so much space to get to know ourselves without any outside influence.” Now based in Portland, Oregon, the slightly psychedelic pop act has settled into a new groove following the massive (and unexpected) success of the 2017 single, “Feel it Still,” which brilliantly sampled The Marvelettes’ “Please Mr. Postman.” The group’s most recent studio album for Atlantic Records, Chris Black Changed My Life, is superb, in an understated and personal sort of way. Don’t worry, even though Carothers and the others are also featured in a current Taco Bell commercial, they’re mostly following the same strange path that led to collaborations with Yoko Ono, Mike D., and Danger Mouse over the years. In a live setting, PTM still provides a transcendent experience, night after night, full of fan favorites like “Sleep Forever,” “Purple Yellow Red and Blue,” and the David Bowie-esque “So American.” 

Tags:

About The Author

Kevin M. Wilson

Follow Us

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Trending in Arts & Culture

The Black Italian celebrates their inclusion in the America's Best Restaurants series.

5 Black-Owned Businesses In Louisville To Visit This February

By Madi Stoutt
Va Va Vixens Celebrate 15 Years As Louisville's Premiere Burlesque Group

Va Va Vixens Celebrate 15 Years As Louisville's Premiere Burlesque Group

By Dan Canon
Louisvillian Amanda Dare is the owner of Nulu's feminist gift shop, Woman Owned Wallet (W.O.W.). She's also owns a record number of cute heart-shaped sunglasses. (As she should.)

8 Girly Galentine’s Events In Louisville

By Sydney Catinna
Comedian Chris Hardwick has upcoming February shows in Louisville.

The Superlist Of Louisville Comedy (February)

By Creig Ewing

All material ©2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe