Portugal. The Man Stops In Louisville For Valentine's Show With SNACKTIME

Portugal. The Man with SNACKTIME

Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Wednesday, February 14, 7pm

Tickets: $45-$85

Portugal. The Man (PTM) is an ever-evolving ensemble with core members who first bonded over music and movies while growing up near the remote town of Wasilla, Alaska. Founding bassist Zach Carothers told LEO Weekly that, in those days, “there was so much space to get to know ourselves without any outside influence.” Now based in Portland, Oregon, the slightly psychedelic pop act has settled into a new groove following the massive (and unexpected) success of the 2017 single, “Feel it Still,” which brilliantly sampled The Marvelettes’ “Please Mr. Postman.” The group’s most recent studio album for Atlantic Records, Chris Black Changed My Life, is superb, in an understated and personal sort of way. Don’t worry, even though Carothers and the others are also featured in a current Taco Bell commercial, they’re mostly following the same strange path that led to collaborations with Yoko Ono, Mike D., and Danger Mouse over the years. In a live setting, PTM still provides a transcendent experience, night after night, full of fan favorites like “Sleep Forever,” “Purple Yellow Red and Blue,” and the David Bowie-esque “So American.”