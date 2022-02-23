12 Places To Buy King Cake (And P?czki) In Louisville (2024)

With the arrival of Mardi Gras, comes the resurgence of king cakes, the traditional New Orleanian brioche and cream cheese pastry cake decked out in purple, green and gold sprinkles and beads.



Part of the king cake tradition also includes hiding a miniature figure of a baby, meant to represent the infant Jesus, inside the dish. If you find the figure? Lucky you, tradition dictates you'll be the one to buy next year's cake.

We’ve rounded up this list of some of the bakers and venues in Louisville who are selling king cakes — and items inspired by them. The list also includes the Polish delight p?czki, which is another popular Mardi Gras dessert.

Note: Most spots require you to order in advance, and premade king cakes tend to go quickly. Call a venue to check availability.



Where to Find King Cakes in Louisville & Southern Indiana

This bakery gets plenty of rave reviews on the Louisville subreddit.

La Pana Bakery y Cafe | Logan Street Market | lapana.square.site 502-510-4281 This Oaxacan bakery from the team behind Foko are sure to delight with their passion for pastries.

Plehn's Bakery | 3940 Shelbyville Road | plehns.com/mardi-gras/ | 502-896-4438 This popular bakery offers traditional cinnamon and cheese king cakes as well as cookies, cupcakes, cakes and “cookie monsters” decorated in Mardi Gras colors. Also selling p?czki for Mardi Gras.



The Bakery at Sullivan University | 3100 Bardstown Rd. | thebakeryatsullivan.com | 502-452-1210 Let Pastry Chef Teeylah Webster and her team deliver the perfect King Cake for your holiday celebration. There may be some available for walk-in on Fat Tuesday (February 13).



Heitzman Traditional Bakery and Deli https://heitzmanbakery.com/ 502-426-7736 This family-favorite bakery’s king cakes tend to go quickly, so make sure you pick up yours while supplies last.



Wiltshire Pantry | 901 Barret Ave. | wiltshirepantry.com | 502-581-8560 | 2024 Update: Pre-order has closed.



Small Batch Craft Bakery | 8308 Croydon Circle | smallbatchlouisville.com | 502-889-1131 Native New Orleanian Lee Kresovsky makes these king cakes in honor of her hometown. (2024 Update: Already sold out.)

Sweet Stuff Bakery | 323 E. Spring Street New Albany | sweetstuffbakery.com | 812-948-2507 At this New Albany bakery, cinnamon king cakes, cream cheese king cakes are available and prices vary.

Taylor’s Cajun Meat Company | 3306 Plaza Dr Ste 190, New Albany | taylorscajunmeatco.com | 812-725-0039 It makes sense that a Cajun-inspired butcher shop would also make the most of Mardi Gras season. They’re selling king cakes from Adrienne & Co. Bakery in several flavors: “Bavarian Cream, Chocolate, Strawberry, Pecan Praline, and the newest addition — Maple Bacon.” (Feb. 2024 Update: This location is currently closed and has not indicated whether or not they'll reopen.)

Williams Bakery | 1051 N Clark Blvd, Clarksville | facebook.com/WilliamsBakery | 812-284-2867 Also across the river is this “old-fashioned” bakery in Clarksville. They’ve got King Cakes and glazed donuts decorated in Mardi Gras colors, too.

Kroger | kroger.com | The grocery store chain often sells king cakes and p?czki around this time of year. Check your neighborhood location.



Meijer | meijer.com | Another grocery store chain that sells king cakes and p?czki, which get rave reviews from the folks on reddit.

