Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Louisville Husband And Wife Team Launch New Premium Gin Brand

The couple hopes to reflect the vibrancy of Black culture with their offering

By
Jul 25, 2024 at 11:27 am
Husband and Wife team Dr. Dawn and Stacey Wade are the owners of West End Gin.
Husband and Wife team Dr. Dawn and Stacey Wade are the owners of West End Gin. Mel B. Elder, Jr.
NIMBUS marketing agency owners Dr. Dawn and Stacey Wade have launched a new premium gin. West End Gin, a citrus-forward sip, takes its name from the area of Louisville steeped in Black heritage and culture.

The gin is highly aromatic with a clean, crisp and smooth taste that sits between a London dry gin and more contemporary gins. West End Gin boasts a blend of sweet and bitter orange peel, along with 12 other ingredients: juniper, coriander, cardamom, lemon peel, sweet orange peel, bitter orange peel, grapefruit peel, lemongrass, lemon verbena, jasmine, angelica root, orris root, grains of paradise, and cassia.

click to enlarge West End Gin is a new citrus forward gin that can elevate traditional gin cocktails. - Michael Devaney
Michael Devaney
West End Gin is a new citrus forward gin that can elevate traditional gin cocktails.

“West End Gin is a top shelf choice that will elevate traditional gin cocktails, but it’s more than just a premium spirit; it reflects the vibrant Black culture of West Louisville, and demonstrates our commitment to community empowerment.” said brand owners, Dr. Dawn and Stacey Wade in a release. “With every bottle sold, we aim to uplift communities and generate wealth within the areas we cherish, beginning with Louisville’s West End.”

Adding to their West End Gin release, they will offer a new expression coming soon, called The Rose Ann Edition that adds rosebud petals and fenugreek to the flavor profile.

One dollar from each bottle sold goes to support communities and Louisville throughout the country. Bottles retail for a suggested $39.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Husband and Wife team Dr. Dawn and Stacey Wade are the owners of West End Gin.
Mel B. Elder, Jr.
Husband and Wife team Dr. Dawn and Stacey Wade are the owners of West End Gin.
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker
