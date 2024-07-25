A Nostalgic Louisville Restaurant Will Close After One Final Weekend

Nostalgic Restaurant & Cocktail House announced on Instagram that they'll be closing their doors for good after this weekend.
Serving up modern spins on childhood classics, Nostalgic opened its doors to Bardstown Road in February 2023.
Their last day in business will be Sunday, July 28.
Naive, their sister restaurant in Butchertown doesn't have any plans to close.
The announcement read:
"To our Nostalgic family and all of the loyal customers that we’ve served over the past year and half- It is with a heavy heart that we’re announcing our last day of business on Sunday, July 28th. As you can imagine, this was an incredibly difficult decision for us but we will be continuing our hospitality journey with our sister restaurant Naive Kitchen & Bar.
We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your patronage and support. The memories and moments we’ve shared together mean the world to us.
Please join us in our final days for some delicious cocktails and food as we remember all of the great times spent here. We would love the opportunity to say goodbye and thank you in person.
Thank you for being part of our journey and for being such a wonderful community."