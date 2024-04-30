Star Wars Meets Indiana Jones At The Cultural Arts Center

The Floyd County Carnegie Library Cultural Arts Center will host Star Wars Meets Indiana Jones: The Hero's Journey of Dr. David West Reynolds on May 11. The Cultural Arts Center, a branch of the Floyd County Library, is a contemporary art gallery and history museum that presents exhibitions and educational programs. This exhibition will follow the personal life and professional career of New Albany native Dr. David West Reynolds. The title of the exhibition is a nod to the work of American mythologist Joseph Campbell, whose book "The Hero with a Thousand Faces" inspired George Lucas to create Star Wars.

Reynolds has worked as an archaeologist and as an official creator in the Star Wars Universe. He wrote a series of books that expand on the lore and catalog the mechanics of Star Wars in a style reminiscent of illustrated encyclopedias. This exhibition will include models, props, and costumes of characters including Darth Vader and Boba Fett as well as a screening of a documentary about Reynolds's real life journey to find the lost locations for Tatooine in the desert of southern Tunisia.

Reynolds shared on Facebook that he is "humbled by this opportunity to showcase an array of treasures highlighting my work in dinosaur paleontology, NASA space exploration, archaeology, Star Wars, and Phaeton Group. Even those who know me well will find surprises!"

The opening reception for Star Wars Meets Indiana Jones will coincide with the Floyd County Library's Summer Reading Kickoff event, which will be in the parking lot behind the museum at the same time. The Summer Reading Kickoff will feature Star Wars and other science fiction themed crafts and activities for all ages.

Star Wars Meets Indiana Jones: The Hero's Journey of Dr. David West Reynolds

The Floyd County Carnegie Library Cultural Arts Center

201 E. Spring St.

New Albany, IN

Saturday, May 11

11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Free admission