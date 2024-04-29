  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts

Bizarre Bazaar Brings Star Wars Burlesque And Drag To Louisville

Zanzibar celebrates Star Wars Day with Attack of the Tassels.

By
Apr 29, 2024 at 10:40 pm
Bizarre Bazaar Brings Star Wars Burlesque And Drag To Louisville
Natosha Via
Share on Nextdoor

"A thong time ago, in a galaxxxy far, far away…"

Everyone in Kentuckiana knows that Saturday, May 4, 2024 is Derby Day. But with respect to the 150th renewal of the Kentucky Derby, May 4 is also Star Wars Day. In a "rebel scum" style defiance of all things Derby, Zanzibar in Germantown will welcome the Bizarre Bazaar instead.

The Bizarre Bazaar is the Louisville-based femme circus and vaudeville collective, who have celebrated Star Wars Day since 2018 in the most appropriate and memorable way: with drag queens, drag kings, and burlesque dancers who queer the Star Wars saga in a way that would make Finn and Poe finally make up their minds.

The Bizarre Bazaar has expanded from its Louisville hub into a multi-city, multi-night regional tour, featuring "the finest, foulest, and funniest Nerdlesque performers of the Ohio Valley, all shaking their Sarlacc pits." If you know, you know. But whether it will be sexy or grotesque — or sexy and grotesque at the same time — will be revealed onstage.

Bizarre Bazaar Brings Star Wars Burlesque And Drag To Louisville

Star Wars Day is observed every year on May 4. Its official slogan "May the Fourth be with you" is an affectionate reference to the phrase "May the Force be with you" that falls somewhere between a dad joke and a pun. Either way, Star Wars fans all over the world celebrate will their favorite science fantasy franchise in unison on May 4.

Attack of the Tassels will transport Louisville to the Mos Eisley Cantina, Jabba's Throne Room, Coruscant Outlander Club, and Maz Kanata's castle within the course of a single bawdy evening.

Attack of the the Tassels
Zanzibar
2100 S. Preston St.

Saturday, May 4
Doors at 8:00 p.m.
Show at 9:00 p.m.

Ages 18 and older

Tickets range from $20 to $100 for a VIP package

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Building Our Blocks Works For Sustainability And Better Life In Lucky Horseshoe Neighborhood

By Sydney Catinna

Alena Balakos

Louisville Ballet Welcomes Community Into A Healing Garden

By Aria Baci

Leigh Anne Albrechta and Daniel Scofield in rehearsal for Romeo & Juliet at Louisville Ballet

The Trace

By Sean Patrick Hill

The Trace (2)

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe