New Bluegrass Music Festival Comes To Paristown This Weekend

Some of the most skilled bluegrass musicians in the region are playing Memorial Day weekend.

By
May 20, 2024 at 4:31 pm
Uncle Boojie's Roots Revue
The Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music (KSBTM) brings two days of bluegrass, roots, and folk music to Paristown. Uncle Boojie's Roots Revue is the first annual celebration of bluegrass music situated — where else but — in the Bluegrass State. Confirmed performers include the KSBTM Mountain Traditional Ensemble, John Cowan‘s Newgrass All-Stars, The Po' Ramblin Boys, and Darrell Scott. In addition to some of the most skilled bluegrass musicians in the region, the festival will also feature local food and craft cocktails.

General admission for the entire weekend is $25, and children 10 and younger are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. General admission for youth between 10 and 18 is $10. Parking passes for the weekend range from $15 to $85 if purchased as part of the VIP bundle.

Uncle Boojie's Roots Revue
Christy's Garden
720 Brent St.

Friday, May 24–Saturday, May 25
3:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
