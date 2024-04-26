Myriad Hotel's First Annual Derby Block Party Features Poolside Food & Booze

Baxter Avenue's Myriad Hotel will be hosting its inaugural Derby Block Party on Saturday, May 4 starting at 10:30 a.m and by the looks of their recent Instagram post, this is going to be one fun day. Stop by for a pre-fixe Derby menu at Paseo as well as delicious drink specials.
Check out all the fun festivities at Myriad leading up to the big day:
Derby Block Party
Experience the excitement of the Derby Block Party starting at 10:30 a.m. and running until the end of the Derby race (approximately 7:00 pm) at the Myriad Swim Club.
- The Pool Bar will be serving up house-made sausages and lamb burgers and special themed drink specials, including a special frozen Moroccan Mint Julep with Angel’s Envy bourbon.
- Indulge in 'Create Your Own' specialty pool beverage packages featuring Cazadores tequila cocktails, Ah So Spanish wines, Pony Boy bourbon slings, and more.
- A $25 ticket gets you access to the pool with food and drink sold separately.
Head in to Myriad's Paseo to enjoy their exclusive Derby-themed dining experience with four-course prix-fixe menus from Thursday to Saturday.
Derby Weekend Brunch:
Head in on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, when Paseo will be serving up their signature a la carte brunch menu along with delightful specials.
Make your reservations by calling the restaurant or booking through the Myriad Swim Club or Paseo OpenTable.
Myriad Hotel
900 Baxter Ave.
(502) 632-7935