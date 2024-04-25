Norton Commons Art Festival Returns For Its Ninth Year

The Norton Commons North Village Town Center in Prospect brings one of the largest art festivals in the region to Louisville on May 18 and 19. Now it its ninth year, annual event is free and welcomes visitors to celebrate fine arts accompanied by live music, as well as local food and brews.

More than 100 artists will be presenting their work in a kaleidoscopic array of media, from painting to jewelry, from sculpture to pottery. The festival will also include photographers, woodworkers, soap milliners, and textile workers.

There will be live music performances by Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, Trio Jeepy, and The Derby City Dandies on Saturday and by Paige Allen, Andrew Lee, and Hayley Payne on Sunday. Local food vendors on Saturday will include Alchemy, Joella's Hot Chicken, Al-Reef Kitchen, Six Forks Burgers, and Spotz Gelato. Beverages will be available from West 6th Brewing Co. and Atrium Brewing.

Norton Commons Art Festival

North Village Town Square

6324 River Beauty



Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19

11:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m.

