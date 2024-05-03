Louisville's Frazier History Museum Wants To Give You Some "Local" Language Lessons

The Frazier History Museum is educating folks about the “real” things one must know about coming to Louisville and Kentucky in their "A Louisvillian Takes English Lessons" TikTok videos. As Louisvillians, the lesson is really for you. We know what these things are called.
Hint: It isn’t just how to say the name of our city.
These TikTok videos are so good, we had to share.
@fraziermuseum A Louisvillian takes English lessons. How many did YOU get right?
@fraziermuseum A Kentuckian takes English lessons. How many did YOU get right?