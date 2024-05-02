  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Arts
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With Jenna White At Revelry Gallery

The NuLu boutique and gallery will feature paper arts by a local Japanese-American artist.

By
May 2, 2024 at 5:24 pm
Detail. Jenna White, Dragon Roll To Go, paper collage, 24x36 inches.
Detail. Jenna White, Dragon Roll To Go, paper collage, 24x36 inches. Revelry Boutique + Gallery
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Celebrating the multitudinous contributions to American culture by AAPI people, Revelry welcomes Louisville-based artist Jenna White for her second solo show on Friday, May 10. Chop, Stick is an exploration of White's Japanese-American heritage. White's medium in this exhibition is paper. She literally chops and sticks together a diverse array of American- and Japanese-made paper stocks to create colorful illustrative collages. Balancing an American eye for playful aesthetics with the intentionality and thoughtfulness of Japanese craft, White reveals the true uniqueness of her own blended ancestry.

click to enlarge Detail. Jenna White, Fish Roll Up, paper collage, 16x20 inches. - Revelry Boutique + Gallery
Revelry Boutique + Gallery
Detail. Jenna White, Fish Roll Up, paper collage, 16x20 inches.

Descended from creative people on her paternal side, White pays homage to her lineage in each of her pieces and dedicates Chop, Stick to her late grandmother, Nanny, Yukiko Ohashi. The exhibition will be open until Monday, June 3.

Chop, Stick
Revelry Boutique + Gallery
742 E. Market St.

Friday, May 10
6:00 p.m.

Tags:

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
