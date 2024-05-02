Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With Jenna White At Revelry Gallery

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Celebrating the multitudinous contributions to American culture by AAPI people, Revelry welcomes Louisville-based artist Jenna White for her second solo show on Friday, May 10. Chop, Stick is an exploration of White's Japanese-American heritage. White's medium in this exhibition is paper. She literally chops and sticks together a diverse array of American- and Japanese-made paper stocks to create colorful illustrative collages. Balancing an American eye for playful aesthetics with the intentionality and thoughtfulness of Japanese craft, White reveals the true uniqueness of her own blended ancestry.

click to enlarge Revelry Boutique + Gallery Detail. Jenna White, Fish Roll Up, paper collage, 16x20 inches.

Descended from creative people on her paternal side, White pays homage to her lineage in each of her pieces and dedicates Chop, Stick to her late grandmother, Nanny, Yukiko Ohashi. The exhibition will be open until Monday, June 3.

Chop, Stick

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.



Friday, May 10

6:00 p.m.

