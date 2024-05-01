Derby Eve At 21C Welcomes Partiers To Become Strangers In The Night

“Strangers in the Night”

Strangers in the night exchanging glances/

Wondering in the night/

What were the chances we'd be sharing love/

Before the night was through..."

21C is hosting its annual Derby Eve, “a derby eve party” , benefitting Kentucky College of Art and Design (KYCAD). On Friday, May 3, through a secret door between 21C (700 E. Main St.) and 710 E. Main Street, partygoers will be transported to an underground world of wonder with performances, dancing, food and music. More than that, guests are asked to wear black and will be given a white mask upon entrance for a “Strangers in the Night” experience.

Tickets for the party alone (The Standard) are $250, with dinner ($1200). The night begins at 8 p.m. for dinner and 9:30 p.m. for the dancing and performances.



It's giving us Frankie Sinatra and Hepburn vibes. Wing that eyeliner, ladies and gentlegerms.



