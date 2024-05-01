  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News

Derby Eve At 21C Welcomes Partiers To Become Strangers In The Night

Wear Black

By
May 1, 2024 at 12:00 pm
a derby eve party at 21C
a derby eve party at 21C
Share on Nextdoor

“Strangers in the Night”

Strangers in the night exchanging glances/

Wondering in the night/

What were the chances we'd be sharing love/

Before the night was through..."

21C is hosting its annual Derby Eve, “a derby eve party” , benefitting Kentucky College of Art and Design (KYCAD). On Friday, May 3, through a secret door between 21C (700 E. Main St.) and 710 E. Main Street, partygoers will be transported to an underground world of wonder with performances, dancing, food and music. More than that, guests are asked to wear black and will be given a white mask upon entrance for a “Strangers in the Night” experience.

Tickets for the party alone (The Standard) are $250, with dinner ($1200). The night begins at 8 p.m. for dinner and 9:30 p.m. for the dancing and performances.

It's giving us Frankie Sinatra and Hepburn vibes. Wing that eyeliner, ladies and gentlegerms.

Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Star Wars Meets Indiana Jones At The Cultural Arts Center

By Aria Baci

Star Wars Meets Indiana Jones At The Cultural Arts Center

Bizarre Bazaar Brings Star Wars Burlesque And Drag To Louisville

By Aria Baci

Bizarre Bazaar Brings Star Wars Burlesque And Drag To Louisville

Today's Waterfront Events Include Texas Hold'Em And The Jesse Lees In Concert

By Erica Rucker

Louisville, Kentucky based outkasts, The Jesse Lees are a group of guys that provide a timeless and powerful energy with elements of psychedelic rock, soul, and hip-hop.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe