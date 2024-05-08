Aurora Gallery and Boutique Centers Grief With 'Echoes of Endings'

Grief is a journey, and it follows many pathways. Even a positive change of life can inspire a grief response, so what better theme for a work of art than something everyone everywhere will experience in their lifetime.

"Echoes of Endings" is a group art exhibition opening Saturday, May 11 at Aurora Gallery and Boutique in Shelby Park. It is a show about grief, goodbyes, loss, and the healing process. An open submission exhibition that will feature more than 160 works, "Echoes of Endings" will offer visitors a view of these themes from the perspective of each artist. Artists whose careers span more than 20 years will share the space alongside creators with no professional experience who were compelled by the theme to create their first pieces.

Alexandra Rumsey, co-owner of the space (with Mia Farrugia and Lindy Lou), offers a content warning that some of the works on display might be disturbing or upsetting.

"There's a catharsis to showing one’s artwork and experiences with other individuals who share the common bond of grief, loss, or trauma," she says. "Most people who submitted said they found the process cathartic. Perhaps, despite the heavy subject matter and content, we can all collectively heal together through our shared experiences."

Guest curator Bearykah Shaw says that the exhibition is "a deeply personal journey for me, born from the profound loss of my best friend last year, and my father, two years ago. Their absence left me engulfed in a sea of loneliness and regret, grappling with the echoes of their departure reverberating through my soul."

Rumsey lost almost all of her biological family within a period of four years when she was in graduate school at Southern Illinois University of Carbondale. "My MFA thesis was about the grief and trauma related to their deaths," she says. "Most of my artwork revolves around mental illness, addiction, and grief. When Bearykah came to us wanting to do this show, it immediately deeply and personally resonated with me."

Rumsey has three pieces in the exhibition: A book of poetry titled "Tributaries," a painting dedicated as an "echo" to her grandmother, and a piece about miscarriage — and hope.

Shaw says the decision to host this exhibition at in this space was a deliberate one. "The ladies who own Aurora have created a sanctuary — a safe space where artists and patrons alike can explore the depths of their emotions freely," they say. "I felt instinctively that this nurturing environment was the perfect setting to house an event that delves into the complexities of grief and loss. It also allowed others that don’t regularly make art to have a voice."

With "Echoes of Endings," Aurora and Shaw hope to create a space for healing, a place where people who might not connect elsewhere but who have experienced similar losses can find solace in the shared journey of mourning and remembrance. "Ultimately, this exhibition is a tribute to the enduring power of love and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity," Shaw says. The exhibition will be open until Sunday, June 9.

Echoes of Endings

Aurora Gallery and Boutique

​​1264 S. Shelby St.

Saturday, May 11

6:00 p.m.