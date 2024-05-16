Support Kentucky Health Justice Network At Fat Gay-La 2024

Kentucky Health Justice Network (KHJN) is hosting a fundraising event called Fat Gay-La over Memorial Day weekend. KHJN is an organization that advocates, educates, and provides direct services in the interest of reproductive justice for all Kentuckians.



The gala event will be hosted Saturday, May 25 at Art Sanctuary in the Germantown neighborhood. Both a fundraising event for abortion access and a trans healthcare pop-up, the event is called Fat Gay-La because KHJN wants to encourage self-love and acceptance with an emphasis on creating a safe and comfortable space for LGBTQ guests.

KHJN advocates for positive policy development by supporting organizations like ACLU of Kentucky Reproductive Freedom Project, Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, National Network of Abortion Funds, and Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice. KHJN provides direct services through the KHJN Support Fund, a practical support abortion fund, a volunteer-driven network who help people seeking abortion with financial assistance, transportation, and interpretation, among other services. KHJN also includes a Trans Health Program that hosts virtual educational events that offer political education, skills development for healthcare access, mental health services, and other issues unique to trans Kentuckians.

Fat Gay-La will feature MC Fairen Kia, small bites, a cash bar, and a silent auction along with drag, burlesque, and aerial performances by the Va Va Vixens, May O'Nays, and Kitty St. Vincent, and music by DJ Nasti. The suggested donation for admission is $20, but every dollar will directly benefit KHJN, so larger the donation, the more effect it will have.

Savannah Trebuna, Abortion Support Fund Director at KHJN, says that "in the past two years, Kentuckians have faced extraordinary barriers to receiving life-saving abortion care and gender-affirming care." With financial support from donors, KHJN has been able to accompany people who need assistance for travel expenses, childcare, housing emergencies, and even funding for their appointments. "While the needs for abortion access and trans health support are not new," she says, "Since the Dobbs decision and SB150, the funds we provide have risen exponentially to meet the arising needs of those in our community."

The Abortion Fund's travel support costs have grown more than five times since before the total abortion ban went into effect. Trebuna says KHJN "remains deeply committed to supporting the autonomy and self-determination of fellow Kentuckians, which is intimately connected to the larger social justice movement dedicated to collective liberation." KHJN actively relies on the generosity of supporters to keep moving forward. "We share immense gratitude to those who build with us to envision a world where all people have the right to survive and thrive! Our supporters make a better, and more possible, world a reality."

Last year, KHJN was able to raise more than $11,000 at the gala and more than $50,000 for their campaign in general. KHJN hopes that Louisvillians who support reproductive justice for all Kentuckians will help repeat those numbers — and if possible, surpass them — at Fat Gay-La 2024.

Fat Gay-La

Art Sanctuary

1433 S. Shelby St.

Saturday, May 25

Doors and cocktails 6:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

Presentation and speeches 7:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Performances 7:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

DJ and dancing 8:30 p.m.–10:00 p.m.

After Party at Trouble Bar 10:00 p.m.–1:00 a.m.