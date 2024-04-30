  1. Arts & Culture
Today's Waterfront Events Include Texas Hold'Em And The Jesse Lees In Concert

The regular Fest-A-Ville events like the drone show are also on tap

Apr 30, 2024 at 11:49 am
Louisville, Kentucky based outkasts, The Jesse Lees are a group of guys that provide a timeless and powerful energy with elements of psychedelic rock, soul, and hip-hop.
Every Day is Derby during the first week in May in Louisville. If you’re looking for something to do this evening, there is no shortage of options.

Here’s a list of today’s waterfront events.

KENTUCKY DERBY FESTIVAL TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT aboard the Belle of Cincinnati, docked at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront. 4:30 p.m. Boarding/check-in. 6 p.m. tournament begins, plus one-hour Cruise (subject to river and weather conditions). Register by calling (502) 584-FEST or online at KDF.org.

KENTUCKY DERBY FESTIVAL HAPPYTAIL HOUR. Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront, Great Lawn. 5 – 8 p.m. A pet-friendly (leashes please!) social event. Admission is free with a 2024 Pegasus Pin.

COMMONWEALTH CREDIT UNION KENTUCKY DERBY FESTIVAL WINEFEST. Mellwood Art Center (1860 Mellwood Ave.) 6 – 9 p.m. 100 local wines from Kentucky Wineries. Tickets: $25 Non-drinking Designated Driver; $75 General Admission; $125 VIP Experience (Limited Availability). General admission tickets include wine tastings, light appetizers, shopping, souvenir glass and WineFest pin.

THE JESSE LEES AT KROGER’S FEST-A-VILLE. Waterfront, Miller Lite Music Stage. 8 p.m. Admission is free with a 2024 Pegasus Pin.

Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
