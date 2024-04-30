Today's Waterfront Events Include Texas Hold'Em And The Jesse Lees In Concert

Every Day is Derby during the first week in May in Louisville. If you’re looking for something to do this evening, there is no shortage of options.

Here’s a list of today’s waterfront events.

KENTUCKY DERBY FESTIVAL TEXAS HOLD’EM TOURNAMENT aboard the Belle of Cincinnati, docked at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront. 4:30 p.m. Boarding/check-in. 6 p.m. tournament begins, plus one-hour Cruise (subject to river and weather conditions). Register by calling (502) 584-FEST or online at KDF.org.

KENTUCKY DERBY FESTIVAL HAPPYTAIL HOUR. Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront, Great Lawn. 5 – 8 p.m. A pet-friendly (leashes please!) social event. Admission is free with a 2024 Pegasus Pin.

COMMONWEALTH CREDIT UNION KENTUCKY DERBY FESTIVAL WINEFEST. Mellwood Art Center (1860 Mellwood Ave.) 6 – 9 p.m. 100 local wines from Kentucky Wineries. Tickets: $25 Non-drinking Designated Driver; $75 General Admission; $125 VIP Experience (Limited Availability). General admission tickets include wine tastings, light appetizers, shopping, souvenir glass and WineFest pin.

THE JESSE LEES AT KROGER’S FEST-A-VILLE. Waterfront, Miller Lite Music Stage. 8 p.m. Admission is free with a 2024 Pegasus Pin.