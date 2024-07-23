If You Love Cat Videos As Much As We Do, You’ll Need To Hear About The Speed Art Museum’s Latest Festival

August marks the beginning of Cat Video Fest, the silliest but most adorable festival you’ll ever find yourself in.

Speed Art Museum is hosting the Cat Video Fest from Friday, Aug. 2 to Thursday, Aug. 8 including a compilation of the latest and best cat videos that have been pulled in from hours of submissions and animations, music videos plus classic internet memes from years gone by.

Local theaters across the country including Speed will partner with cat-focused charities, animal welfare organizations and shelters to give portions of ticket prices to these partners. Speed Cinema is no different. The host will be giving a portion of its ticket proceeds from every cinema CatVideoFest screening to Alley Cat Advocates, which supports local cats in need.





According to Speed Art Museum, Cat Video Fest will last up to 73 minutes, and it will be available for anyone of all ages.

Tickets start at $12 per person, with Speed members getting a discounted $8 price. You can purchase tickets here.

