If You Love Cat Videos As Much As We Do, You’ll Need To Hear About The Speed Art Museum’s Latest Festival

The latest festival will showcase some awesome cat videos you won’t want to miss

Jul 23, 2024 at 1:21 pm
Cat Video Fest runs from Friday, Aug. 2 to Thursday, Aug. 8.
August marks the beginning of Cat Video Fest, the silliest but most adorable festival you’ll ever find yourself in.


Speed Art Museum is hosting the Cat Video Fest from Friday, Aug. 2 to Thursday, Aug. 8 including a compilation of the latest and best cat videos that have been pulled in from hours of submissions and animations, music videos plus classic internet memes from years gone by.


Local theaters across the country including Speed will partner with cat-focused charities, animal welfare organizations and shelters to give portions of ticket prices to these partners. Speed Cinema is no different. The host will be giving a portion of its ticket proceeds from every cinema CatVideoFest screening to Alley Cat Advocates, which supports local cats in need.


According to Speed Art Museum, Cat Video Fest will last up to 73 minutes, and it will be available for anyone of all ages.


Tickets start at $12 per person, with Speed members getting a discounted $8 price. You can purchase tickets here.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
