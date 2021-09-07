Hunter S. Thompson Celebration, GonzoFest, Calls Off 2021 Event Due To COVID Surge

The 10th anniversary of GonzoFest, a local celebration of Louisville-born writer Hunter S. Thompson, has been postponed until 2022. Initially scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 at High Horse Bar, the one-day fest was called off due to the surging pandemic.

“It tore us all up to make this difficult decision,” Ron Whitehead, GonzoFest Louisville organizer and poet, said in a press release. “But we don’t want folks getting sick as a result of GonzoFest. All we hope for is an end to the pandemic so we can get on with our lives and reschedule out 10th anniversary festival for next year. We thank each and every one of the Hunter S. Thompson Gonzo fans who continue to support us! We look forward to seeing you all in 2022!”

Before being postponed, GonzoFest announced a music and spoken word lineup headlined by the band the Jesse Lees and poet Hannah Drake.

Advertisement

GonzoFest organizers said the plans for 2022 will be announced at a later date.

Several events have been cancelled recently due to COVID, including Waterfront Wednesday, the Louisville Pride Festival and the Louisville Zombie Attack.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.