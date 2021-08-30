The Louisville Pride Festival Is Looking For Innovative Alternatives After Cancellation

The Louisville Pride Festival was canceled last week due to rising COVID cases. As a result, the organization is looking for innovative ideas that will allow them to celebrate in a safer way and still provide unique, alternative programming. The group is sending out a request for proposals with their own objectives and values statements as a guide.

From louisvillepride.com/submit-an-idea/:

Strong proposals will meet one or more of the objectives/values of the Festival:

Promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community

Creating a fun and celebratory environment

Promoting LGBTQ businesses

Helping LGBQT families

Promoting health and wellness

Connecting people to resources and service providers

Raising money for LGBTQ organizations, including the Louisville Pride Foundation

Requirements:

Responses should be 1-2 pages maximum. You may attach pictures or other documentation.

You must provide a response for each section, but you do not need to answer all the questions.

It is assumed that the person making the proposal will be playing a lead role in implementation.

The Louisville Pride Foundation is a 501(c)(3) and cannot endorse or oppose political candidates.

It is the policy of the Louisville Pride Foundation that all performers should be paid.

Events and programs should be as inclusive and accessible as possible.

Suggestions that raise money for LPF or other organizations are welcome, but ‘making money’ is not a requirement.

If you have questions, contact Mike at mike@louisvillepride.com or call 498-4298

Please submit responses to inbox@louisvillepride.com by Friday, Sept. 3. If possible, please submit responses as a word file or PDF attached to the email.

Anyone submitting ideas should be sure their idea includes what the organization is seeking and always in the way they are seeking it. Read below for information:

Contact Info

Please provide your name and contact information.

Description

Please provide a brief but detailed description of the idea. You may attach pictures or other documents.

People

Advertisement

Who will be involved?

What will your role be?

How many people will be involved? Please identify any volunteer roles and paid roles.

What COVID-19 safety precautions will need to be in place?

Budget

What will it cost? (Please attach a budget if possible)

Identify any equipment that is needed

Identify any cost for hiring performers or staff.

Are there opportunities for fundraising?

How will it be paid for? How much money will be required from LPF? How much will come from other sources? The Louisville Pride Foundation does have limited funding available for proposals.

Timing

How long will it take to plan/prepare?

When will it happen?

How long will it last?

Marketing

Who is the audience?

How will the event be promoted?

What is the social media plan?

Are there opportunities to recognize our sponsors?

Impact

What will be achieved?

What will success look like?

How will the LGBTQ community benefit? What parts of the community will benefit most from this?

Download as a PDF: Festival Alternatives RFP