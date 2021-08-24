Louisville Pride Festival Canceled Due To COVID

Thanks, anti-vaxxers. The Louisville Pride Festival is the latest event to cancel because of coronavirus.

The Louisville Pride Foundation posted on Facebook today that, out of concern of rising COVID-19 cases, it is canceling this year’s festival.

“At the Louisville Pride Foundation, pride in our community is at the heart of everything we do, and this includes concern for the health, welfare and safety of our Louisville family. Thus, with sadness and sincere apologies, our 2021 Louisville Pride Festival is cancelled.”

The event was supposed to take place in person on Sept. 18 after going digital in 2020, making those “My fall plans vs. The Delta variant” memes painfully real.

Fun has been being canceled left and right lately: Pixies canceled their September show in Louisville yesterday. And last week, Nine Inch Nails announced they were abandoning Louder Than Life festival as its headliner. (Yesterday, though, Danny Wimmer Presents announced that Disturbed is taking the industrial rock band’s place for its festival this September.)

Some music venues and festivals have decided to address the rising cases with a proof of vaccination or negative COVID test requirement. But, the CDC does recommend avoiding large gatherings at this time.

Meanwhile, Kentucky’s vaccination rate is creeping up slowly. It’s now at 56% with at least one dose. Yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full authorization to its first COVID-19 vaccination: Pfizer’s.

The Louisville Pride Foundation ended its festival cancelation with a call to get vaccinated, wear a mask and to socially distance: “Text your zip code to GETVAX – 438829 to receive three vaccine locations near you. Text VACUNA – 822862 for Spanish. For evidence-based information on COVID-19, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.”