Waterfront Wednesday has been canceled for 2020

The 2020 season of Waterfront Wednesday has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic but is expected to return in the spring of 2021.

The decision to call off the series of free, monthly concerts on the Big Four Lawn “takes into account the current travel restrictions and challenges for national touring musical acts, in addition to logistical and economic challenges presented by COVID-19,” 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park said Wednesday.

“We take pride in presenting this concert series at a high level of quality, which would not be possible at this time. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Big 4 Lawn for WFPK Waterfront Wednesday when the time is right,” WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said in a statement.