Hunter S. Thompson Celebration, GonzoFest, Announces 2021 Schedule

“Music has always been a matter of Energy to me, a question of Fuel. Sentimental people call it Inspiration, but what they really mean is Fuel. I have always needed Fuel. I am a serious consumer. On some nights I still believe that a car with the gas needle on empty can run about fifty more miles if you have the right music very loud on the radio.” —Hunter S. Thompson

The entertainment schedule has been released for the 10th anniversary of GonzoFest, a day that celebrates the wild-eyed brilliance of Louisville-born writer Hunter S. Thompson.

The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 11 at High Horse Bar and an adjacent lot on Story Avenue, with several musicians and spoken word artists performing. The entertainment stage will be outside. Works by local artists, several of Thompson’s books and related literature will also be for sale. Food trucks and a full bar will be available.

Below is the schedule for the entertainment stage. Afterward, music, movies and a DJ will be inside until closing time.

Music

1-2 p.m. — Mythagoe

2:30-3:30 p.m. — Blind Feline

3:45-4:45 p.m. — Ron Whitehead & Storm Generation

5:15-6:15 p.m. — Hi Helens

6:30-7:30 p.m. — The Ass Haulers

9:00-10:30 p.m. — The Jesse Lees

Spoken Word

2-2:15 p.m. — Hilton Airall

3:30-3:45 p.m. — Rhonda Mathies

5-5:15 p.m. — Frogg Corpse

6:15-6:30 p.m. — PW Covington

7:30-8:30 p.m. Hannah Drake, Frank Messina, Ron Whitehead

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day-of. For more information, visit the GonzoFest site.