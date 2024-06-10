Two Louisville Racing Players Take Best XI Honors In May

The National Women’s Soccer League announced on Friday, June 7 that two players, Midfielder Savannah DeMelo and defender Carson Pickett were part of the Best XI of the Month, a group of 11 players who stood out across the league for their efforts for their respective teams.

The team of the month is voted by the NWSL Media Association and NWSL’s on-air broadcast team. Racing Louisville is one of five teams across the country with two players earning the honors in the month of May.

DeMelo scored two goals in May, one of which being a 25-yard kick against Washington and the other a score that put DeMelo in familiar territory, blitzing through multiple defenders and tying up the game against Kansas City.

“She’s been fantastic,” Racing coach Bev Yanez said of DeMelo in an interview on the Racing Louisville website. “I’ve said it multiple times: I fully believe she is one of the best dribblers in the game, and her ability to do it at the speed she does it (and) her touch to eliminate players and continue to progress forward is something that’s very special…”

Pickett, who still brings fire to the Racing Louisville squad at 30 years old, has totaled 39 progressive passes, 27 possession recoveries, 16 shot-creating actions and 12 key passes. Right now, Pickett leads the NWSL in scoring chances created and key passes to other players.



