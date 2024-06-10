  1. Sports
  2. Local Sports
  1. Sports
  2. Local Sports

Two Louisville Racing Players Take Best XI Honors In May

The defender and midfielder have been highlighted for their efforts for the squad in May

By
Jun 10, 2024 at 11:36 am
Savannah DeMelo and Carson Pickett were honored with May Best XI of the Month.
Savannah DeMelo and Carson Pickett were honored with May Best XI of the Month. Connor Cunningham | Racing Louisville FC
Share on Nextdoor

The National Women’s Soccer League announced on Friday, June 7 that two players, Midfielder Savannah DeMelo and defender Carson Pickett were part of the Best XI of the Month, a group of 11 players who stood out across the league for their efforts for their respective teams.


The team of the month is voted by the NWSL Media Association and NWSL’s on-air broadcast team. Racing Louisville is one of five teams across the country with two players earning the honors in the month of May.


DeMelo scored two goals in May, one of which being a 25-yard kick against Washington and the other a score that put DeMelo in familiar territory, blitzing through multiple defenders and tying up the game against Kansas City.


“She’s been fantastic,” Racing coach Bev Yanez said of DeMelo in an interview on the Racing Louisville website. “I’ve said it multiple times: I fully believe she is one of the best dribblers in the game, and her ability to do it at the speed she does it (and) her touch to eliminate players and continue to progress forward is something that’s very special…”


Pickett, who still brings fire to the Racing Louisville squad at 30 years old, has totaled 39 progressive passes, 27 possession recoveries, 16 shot-creating actions and 12 key passes. Right now, Pickett leads the NWSL in scoring chances created and key passes to other players.

Racing Louisville (2-2-6, 12 points) is back home to take on Gotham FC on Saturday, June 15 at noon.

Tags:

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Scheffler's Silly Shenanigans Or Petty Police Posturing?

By Tim Sullivan

Yes, PGA golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested.

Could This Be The Last PGA Championship At Louisville's Valhalla Golf Course?

By Tim Sullivan

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, President John Lindert and chief of championships Kerry Haigh.

Louisville Ranked 4th In Early ACC Power Rankings From 247 Sports

By Caleb Stultz

Pat Kelsey, formerly head coach of Charleston, became head coach of Louisville two months ago on March 28.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe