The Ville (UofL) vs La Familia (UK) Set At Freedom Hall During TBT Tournament

The stage is set for the third round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in Louisville.

The Ville, made up of alumni from The University of Louisville (UofL) and La Familia, made up of alumni from The University of Kentucky (UK), will face off against each other at Freedom Hall after making it past the first two rounds of their respective tournament runs at TBT.

THE BIGGEST MATCHUP IN TBT HISTORY‼️



LOUISVILLE VS KENTUCKY IN TBT!



The Ville vs La Familia



MONDAY | 9PM | FREEDOM HALL🍿



🎟️TICKETS LIVE IN 10 MINUTES (9PM): https://t.co/8pwNuq5iem pic.twitter.com/CQlETdKsr1 — TBT (@thetournament) July 25, 2024

TBT announced that this would be the “biggest matchup in TBT history” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Both teams are made up of stars of years gone by, with many making it to the NBA before returning to their respective alma maters.

For Louisville, the first three rounds in the bracket were a breeze to win their regional tournament. Steaming ahead through UKnighted, a team of alumni from Bellarmine University, Sideline Cancer by just two points and Team DRC, full of former D1 players who stood no chance against the powerhouse “The Ville” in the last round.

Farther south, La Familia also found their stride early, beating out the 305 Ballers, The NAWF and Herd That all by double digits.

The Ville and La Familia will now have the chance to make history as the first matchup between the two powerhouses in TBT history.

The game begins at 9 p.m. at Freedom Hall. It is set to go on live television on FS1 as well.

Tickets are still available for as low as $33, but they are selling fast. According to the TBT X (Twitter) page, tickets are selling faster than any other matchup in their existence.