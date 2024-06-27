A Louisville Runner Is Competing In The 2024 Paris Olympics

Louisville native Yared Nuguse, who currently holds the fastest time in the US for the 1,500 meter dash, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Nuguse finished second behind Cole Hocker despite holding the lead for the majority of the race. The United States Olympic trials are a precursor to the Olympics, with Nuguse, Hocker and Kessler all going to Paris in July to compete for the US.

Nuguse’s time was nearly 2.5 seconds slower than the 2020 Olympic Gold Medal winner Jakob Ingebrigsten, who also currently holds the world record for the fastest 1,500 meter run at 3:30.60

In Runnersworld.com, Nuguse said, ““I know I’m really fit, and even though I didn’t win today, I know in Paris, I’m going to be ready for whatever comes my way there. I’m going to go for it.”