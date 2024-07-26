Total Nonstop Wrestling Makes Its Way Back To Louisville

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling is headed back to Louisville to offer a night of endless fun for fans of all ages who can’t get enough wrestling in their audience diet.

Right now, there is a “Mega On-Sale” for TNA tickets for shows in Louisville and Spartanburg, SC.

On Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31, TNA Wrestling will host its live event at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

Tickets are for general admission only for now, sitting at $39.50 for balcony seats.

TNA Wrestling has some very underground names, but there are a few stars that shine through. One of which includes Joe Hendry, who has blown up online over the past year with his iconic introduction. If you haven’t heard it, check it out here.