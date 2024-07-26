  1. Sports
Total Nonstop Wrestling Makes Its Way Back To Louisville

The wrestling company features diehard fan names

By
Jul 26, 2024 at 12:53 pm
TNA Wrestling is headed back to Louisville in August.
Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling is headed back to Louisville to offer a night of endless fun for fans of all ages who can’t get enough wrestling in their audience diet.


Right now, there is a “Mega On-Sale” for TNA tickets for shows in Louisville and Spartanburg, SC.


On Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31, TNA Wrestling will host its live event at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.


Tickets are for general admission only for now, sitting at $39.50 for balcony seats.


TNA Wrestling has some very underground names, but there are a few stars that shine through. One of which includes Joe Hendry, who has blown up online over the past year with his iconic introduction. If you haven’t heard it, check it out here.



TNA offers an alternative to more recognizable names like WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), but still offers characters and matches that are sure to draw in large crowds.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
