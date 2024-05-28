  1. Sports
Louisville Ranked 4th In Early ACC Power Rankings From 247 Sports

A quick turnaround of the roster puts Louisville near the top in the early preseason

By
May 28, 2024 at 11:12 am
Pat Kelsey, formerly head coach of Charleston, became head coach of Louisville two months ago on March 28.
Pat Kelsey, formerly head coach of Charleston, became head coach of Louisville two months ago on March 28. Getty
Pat Kelsey, who was named head coach of Louisville’s men’s basketball team exactly two months ago on March 28, has already assembled what 247 Sports considers to be an ACC powerhouse.


Last week on Tuesday, May 21, 247 Sports released its way-too-early ACC power rankings, putting Louisville number four behind big names like Duke and North Carolina. After former coach Kenny Payne was fired, all 12 of the Cardinals’ scholarship players had entered the transfer portal, leaving Kelsey to find a whole new roster in a short period of time.


Just two months later, Kelsey has put together a roster mixed with experience and talent, pulling players from other programs through the transfer portal and recruiting younger stars that will grow through the Louisville program. Currently, Louisville ranks first for its portal class from On3.com, a transfer portal site that ranks college programs based on an index of players coming in and going out of the program.


So far, Louisville’s depth has analysts bullish on the squad with one exception, a rim protector. However, 247 Sports analyst Isaac Trotter said on the rankings list that the Cardinals shouldn’t be too worried about it, as there aren’t as many “low-post monsters” to give headaches to this squad with the likes of North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (graduated) and NC State’s DJ Burns (exit) both out of NCAA play.


Louisville is set to compete in the early-season Battle 4 Atlantis against the likes of Indiana University, the University of Oklahoma and more later this November for its first test with Kelsey’s new squad.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
