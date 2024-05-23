Louisville Secures Its Roster For 2024-25 Season. Who Did Pat Kelsey Recruit?

With Georgia transfer Frank Anselem-Ibe (center) confirming his commitment to Louisville, Kelsey has now amassed 13 new players to his roster, with eight of them heading into their last year of eligibility for men’s college basketball.

Just 55 days after becoming Louisville’s head coach for the men’s basketball program, Pat Kelsey has secured, and completely changed, the team’s structure.

So far, On3.com, a transfer portal site that ranks college programs based on an index of players coming in and going out of the program, ranked Louisville as the best portal class with an index score of 36.

Louisville is also bringing in one player from high school, IMG Academy forward Khani Rooths (power forward), who had offers from other schools like Florida State and Georgia, but committed to Louisville on May 11.

Kelsey said on an episode of the “College Hoops Today” podcast that he was unsure of which players right now will have the biggest impact going forward on the squad of experienced players.

“I love the DNA of our team,” he said. “I love the makeup, I love what they’re about.”