The Back Door Is Having An Estate Sale And The Wall Murals Are Included

After 39 years in business, The Back Door abruptly announced its closing on May 13. Owner Taylor Dant inherited the bar and grill after the death of his father (who founded the business in 1985) in October. Soon after the closure, Dant announced an estate sale to be held at the Back Door.Items for sale will include tables, chairs, stools, pool tables, kitchen appliances, bar ware, televisions, murals, and neon lights. Sign up online and take home a piece of Louisville bar history.Anyone interested in preserving items form the sale will be required to sign up in advance, purchase items in person, and pick up purchased items at The Back Door, 1250 Bardstown Rd. in Mid-City Mall in the Highlands. There will be no online auction.The schedule for the sale is:9 a.m.–3 p.m.9 a.m.–3 p.m.10 a.m.–2 p.m.9 a.m.–3 p.m.9 a.m.–3 p.m.10 a.m.–2 p.m.