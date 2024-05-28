  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News

The Back Door Is Having An Estate Sale And The Wall Murals Are Included

Everything from pool tables to wall murals will be available.

By
May 28, 2024 at 1:45 pm
The Back Door Is Having An Estate Sale And The Wall Murals Are Included
estatesale.com
Share on Nextdoor
After 39 years in business, The Back Door abruptly announced its closing on May 13. Owner Taylor Dant inherited the bar and grill after the death of his father (who founded the business in 1985) in October. Soon after the closure, Dant announced an estate sale to be held at the Back Door.


Items for sale will include tables, chairs, stools, pool tables, kitchen appliances, bar ware, televisions, murals, and neon lights. Sign up online and take home a piece of Louisville bar history.

Anyone interested in preserving items form the sale will be required to sign up in advance, purchase items in person, and pick up purchased items at The Back Door, 1250 Bardstown Rd. in Mid-City Mall in the Highlands. There will be no online auction.

click to enlarge The Back Door Is Having An Estate Sale And The Wall Murals Are Included (2)
estatesale.com

The schedule for the sale is:

Friday, June 14
9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Saturday, June 15
9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sunday, June 16
10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday, June 21
9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Saturday, June 22
9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sunday, June 23
10 a.m.–2 p.m.

View items and sign up here.
Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Road To Hell

By Marc Murphy

The Road To Hell

Louisville HeARTS Program May Have Its Budget Cut By 80%. Why?

By Caleb Stultz

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) is set to slash 80% in his latest city budget for the HeARTS program.

Planet Fitness Summer Pass: Everything You Need To Know About The Free Workouts

By Aria Baci

Planet Fitness Summer Pass: Everything You Need To Know About The Free Workouts

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe