The Back Door Is Having An Estate Sale And The Wall Murals Are Included

Items for sale will include tables, chairs, stools, pool tables, kitchen appliances, bar ware, televisions, murals, and neon lights. Sign up online and take home a piece of Louisville bar history.
Anyone interested in preserving items form the sale will be required to sign up in advance, purchase items in person, and pick up purchased items at The Back Door, 1250 Bardstown Rd. in Mid-City Mall in the Highlands. There will be no online auction.
The schedule for the sale is:
Friday, June 14
9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Sunday, June 16
10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Friday, June 21
9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
10 a.m.–2 p.m.
View items and sign up here.