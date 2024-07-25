  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

KFC Yum! Center To Host Red Cross Blood Drive For Hurricane Beryl Relief

The blood drive will help support a shortage a blood after the record-breaking hurricane

By
Jul 25, 2024 at 11:51 am
The blood drive is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1.
The blood drive is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1. American Red Cross
Share on Nextdoor

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive to support those impacted by the record-breaking Hurricane Beryl that stormed through the southern U.S. earlier in July.


The blood drive is scheduled to be on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center (1 Arena Plaza). Blood donors are encouraged to register in advance to help fill local and national demands for blood.


Donors of all types are critically needed, Red Cross stated in a press release, especially those with type O blood.


For donors who do give blood between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, they will receive a $20 Amazon gift card in their emails.


According to the press release from Red Cross, those who want to come will need to park in the KFC Yum! Center parking garage, which is accessible from the Third Street entrance. Donors will be able to park for free.


Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Gets Spotlight, And Delivers Master Class In Political Knock-Outs

By Erica Rucker

Beshear hits JD Vance where it hurts... a lot.

Will This Proposed Ban Kill University of Louisville's Campus Culture?

By Caleb Stultz

The university has put forward a proposal to end chalking and yard signs on campus during the summer when students are usually on break.

Beshear Signals He May Be The VP Frontrunner In Cryptic Tweet

By Caleb Stultz

Andy Beshear may be the frontrunner after a cryptic tweet on Friday.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe