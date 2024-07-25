KFC Yum! Center To Host Red Cross Blood Drive For Hurricane Beryl Relief

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive to support those impacted by the record-breaking Hurricane Beryl that stormed through the southern U.S. earlier in July.

The blood drive is scheduled to be on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center (1 Arena Plaza). Blood donors are encouraged to register in advance to help fill local and national demands for blood.

Donors of all types are critically needed, Red Cross stated in a press release, especially those with type O blood.

For donors who do give blood between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, they will receive a $20 Amazon gift card in their emails.

According to the press release from Red Cross, those who want to come will need to park in the KFC Yum! Center parking garage, which is accessible from the Third Street entrance. Donors will be able to park for free.