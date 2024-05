A Beloved Louisville Institution Is Closing Its Doors For Good

RIP to one of Louisville's longest lasting dive bars, The Back Door. :(After 39 years in business, the Bardstown Road staple is closing its doors for good.When owner John Dant passed away in October 2023, his son decided to take over the family business. However, it looks like plans have changed.There is currently a sign on their entrance announcing the closure. On Monday, May 13 they shared the following message to Facebook A community staple, The Back Door was well-known for its murals featuring bar patrons and was a frequent donor to the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association. Our hearts go out to the Dant family. The Back Door will be missed, but our (admittedly hazy) memories of nights spent there will live on in our hearts forever.