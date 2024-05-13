  1. Food & Drink
A Beloved Louisville Institution Is Closing Its Doors For Good

You might need a minute to process this one.

May 13, 2024 at 1:30 pm
Back Door posted a sign announcing their closure.
Reddit u/kcorr120
RIP to one of Louisville's longest lasting dive bars, The Back Door. :(

After 39 years in business, the Bardstown Road staple is closing its doors for good.

When owner John Dant passed away in October 2023, his son decided to take over the family business. However, it looks like plans have changed.

There is currently a sign on their entrance announcing the closure. On Monday, May 13 they shared the following message to Facebook:

"Dear friends,

After 39 amazing years, the Back Door is closing its doors, effective immediately. The community we have fostered in that time is diverse and close-knit, and we are appreciative to all of you for what you've done for us.

As almost all of you know, John was the glue that held the Back Door together. He was the perfect go-between, an incredible listener, and an experienced (and self-taught) business owner.

After his untimely passing last October, we tried to pick up the pieces and keep the business running as best we can, but not all dreams can be reality. It's thanks to you amazing folks that we were able to stay open as long as we were, and we are forever thankful to you for that.

I hope that you will keep your fond memories and share them with those that you love moving forward. It has been an amazing legacy to uphold for even these past few months.

Thank you for everything,
The Dant Family"

A community staple, The Back Door was well-known for its murals featuring bar patrons and was a frequent donor to the Tyler Park Neighborhood Association. Our hearts go out to the Dant family. The Back Door will be missed, but our (admittedly hazy) memories of nights spent there will live on in our hearts forever.

Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
