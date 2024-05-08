  1. Food & Drink
Plant Shop, Bar Combo Racks Up Some 'Pretty Decent' Accolades

By
May 8, 2024 at 3:51 pm
Do you love plant shops? What about bars? Now, what about a plant shop that's also a bar? Enter Pretty Decent, a recent addition to the Frankfort Avenue food and beverage scene.

Pretty Decent is a small 20-seat cocktail bar tucked into the same complex as Cafe KIWA, and this spot has been racking up plenty of recent awards. Most recently, Pretty Decent became one of 12 bars worldwide to have been awarded 2 PINs by the prestigious Pinnacle Guide, the Michelin of bars.

Opened by husband and wife duo John and Jeanne Douglass, the spot focus on mixology with plant-forward alcohol as well as offering gardening classes. John Douglass focuses on the beind-the-bar operations, crafting a menu full of bright, citrus-y, herbaceous cocktails featuring plenty of mezcal and liquers filled with the flavors of Mexico.

Meanwhile, Jeanne Douglass, a Kentucky master gardener, heads up classes like the Hanging Moss Art and Houseplant Parenting for Beginners. Many of the shop's plants are supplied by Kentucky growers.

click to enlarge You can't go wrong with a Carajillo from Pretty Decent - Pretty Decent
Pretty Decent
You can't go wrong with a Carajillo from Pretty Decent

Pretty Decent is also a member of the 2024 Imbibe 75 and a Top 10 Regional Semifinalist for Best New Cocktail Bar U.S. - East, at the 2024 Spirited Awards at Tales of the Cocktail.

Wondering what to order? The El Gibson was featured in Imbibe and the Carajillo, a cinnamon, vanilla cold brew cocktail with a Spanish twist will have you kissing espresso martinis goodbye.

Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
