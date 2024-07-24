A Popular Fast Food Chain Is On Its Way To Louisville

Cook Out, the famous fast food chain based out of North Carolina, is headed to Louisville after years of waiting.

One of many chain restaurants that Louisvillians wish were closer is finally making its way to the city, and is set to open on 2412 Preston Highway, according to new records obtained from the Louisville Metro planning website.

Cook Out will move into Rally’s former location south of Eastern Parkway. The chain currently has over 300 locations, with 11 of those based in Kentucky. This is the first in Louisville, however.

Cook Out is a classic burger spot known for its milkshakes, chicken and barbecue. The fast food chain opened in Greensboro, NC in 1989.

Construction is set to begin soon, but with no official date yet.