  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

A Popular Fast Food Chain Is On Its Way To Louisville

Louisville is home to many fast food chains from across the country, and is now adding one more to the mix

By
Jul 24, 2024 at 4:30 pm
Cook Out is on its way to Lousiville soon.
Cook Out is on its way to Lousiville soon. Cook Out Facebook
Share on Nextdoor

Cook Out, the famous fast food chain based out of North Carolina, is headed to Louisville after years of waiting.


One of many chain restaurants that Louisvillians wish were closer is finally making its way to the city, and is set to open on 2412 Preston Highway, according to new records obtained from the Louisville Metro planning website.


Cook Out will move into Rally’s former location south of Eastern Parkway. The chain currently has over 300 locations, with 11 of those based in Kentucky. This is the first in Louisville, however.


Cook Out is a classic burger spot known for its milkshakes, chicken and barbecue. The fast food chain opened in Greensboro, NC in 1989.


Construction is set to begin soon, but with no official date yet.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Will This Proposed Ban Kill University of Louisville's Campus Culture?

By Caleb Stultz

The university has put forward a proposal to end chalking and yard signs on campus during the summer when students are usually on break.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Gets Spotlight, And Delivers Master Class In Political Knock-Outs

By Erica Rucker

Beshear hits JD Vance where it hurts... a lot.

Beshear Signals He May Be The VP Frontrunner In Cryptic Tweet

By Caleb Stultz

Andy Beshear may be the frontrunner after a cryptic tweet on Friday.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe