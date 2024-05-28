  1. News
Michelle King Named Executive Director Of Louisville Parks And Recreation

Mayor Greenberg named King as executive director on Friday, May 24

May 28, 2024 at 1:12 pm
Michelle King was named executive director of Louisville Parks and Recreation on Friday, May 24.
Michelle King was named executive director of Louisville Parks and Recreation on Friday, May 24. Louisville Metro TV
Michelle King will begin her duties as the new executive director of Louisville Parks and Recreation next month on June 24. She was given the new role by Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) last week on Friday, May 24.


King has worked with the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District since 2005, most recently working as the assistant director of the organization.


“As a lifelong Louisvillian, I know what an asset our parks are to our community, our wellbeing and our quality of life – and based on recent investments, I know Mayor Greenberg, city and state leaders recognize that as well,” said Michelle King at a press conference last week. “Every park serves our community, and every park deserves our best, as do the 360 team members across Parks and Recreation and the service they provide for our city every day. Thank you to Mayor Greenberg and Deputy Mayor Nicole George for this inspiring opportunity.”


As the newest executive director of Parks and Recreation, King will work across 123 parks, 14 community centers and more than 13,000 acres of land across the City of Louisville.


King earned a law degree from Indiana University Maurer School of Law and a master’s degree in public affairs and environmental policy from O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.


