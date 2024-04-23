  1. News
MyTARC Mobile Launches, Gives Riders Access To Mobile-Ticketing Option

Riders can now purchase discounted TARC tickets on their phone

By
Apr 23, 2024 at 11:42 am
TARC will now allow Louisville residents to get tickets to ride on their phone.
The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) has launched the MyTARC Mobile application, which it said in a press release would allow transit customers in Louisville to purchase tickets with their phone.


“Instead of worrying about exact change, customers can simply pay with a few taps of their smartphone,” TARC said in a press release on Tuesday, April 23.


Riders who are interested in the new app can download the Token Transit App, and search for TARC through the app. Once they find the correct transit service, they can choose which mobile ticket works best for them based on a variety of options.

The app currently has standard passes, including single trip, 24-hour, seven-day and 30-day passes plus discount pass options for riders across the city. TARC customers using the app or their MyTARC card also receive a $0.25 discount over cash fare, which makes single-ride tickets $1.50 instead of $1.75.

To ride, passengers will need to activate their pass when they are ready to ride and scan the barcode on their phone face-down on the farebox scanner on the bus. For families boarding at the same time, the app makes it possible for one passenger to purchase multiple passes for their family on just one phone.


If you or someone you know is currently an existing reduced fare passenger, you will need to call (502) 585-1234 to have reduced fares added to your app’s account.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
