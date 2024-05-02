Louisville Ale Trail Announces New Group Membership Program On 502 Beer Day

This 502 Beer Day, Louisville Ale Trail is brewing up a new experience for Louisville beer lovers: the Louisville Enthusiast Group Experiencing New Drinks (LEGEND) membership program.
As a LEGEND, members get new perks in all things beer in the city. According to a release from Louisville Ale Trail, members will be entitled to:
- A unique enrollment gift to kickstart your journey
- A Louisville Ale Trail Passport for exclusive brewery explorations
- Discounts and presale access to LAT products and event tickets
- Invitations to LEGEND-only parties and special beer releases
- An exclusive LEGEND-only email newsletter
Memberships to LEGEND will last from May 2024 to May 2025, and cost either $5 per month or $45 for the whole year.