Louisville Ale Trail Announces New Group Membership Program On 502 Beer Day

This 502 Beer Day, Louisville Ale Trail is brewing up a new experience for Louisville beer lovers: the Louisville Enthusiast Group Experiencing New Drinks (LEGEND) membership program.

As a LEGEND, members get new perks in all things beer in the city. According to a release from Louisville Ale Trail, members will be entitled to:



A unique enrollment gift to kickstart your journey

A Louisville Ale Trail Passport for exclusive brewery explorations

Discounts and presale access to LAT products and event tickets

Invitations to LEGEND-only parties and special beer releases

An exclusive LEGEND-only email newsletter

Memberships to LEGEND will last from May 2024 to May 2025, and cost either $5 per month or $45 for the whole year.