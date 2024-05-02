  1. News
Louisville Ale Trail Announces New Group Membership Program On 502 Beer Day

Check out the new subscription service if you are an IPA lover in Louisville

By
May 2, 2024 at 4:30 pm
See the deals you can score as a new member in Louisville.
TEN20 Craft Brewery
This 502 Beer Day, Louisville Ale Trail is brewing up a new experience for Louisville beer lovers: the Louisville Enthusiast Group Experiencing New Drinks (LEGEND) membership program.


As a LEGEND, members get new perks in all things beer in the city. According to a release from Louisville Ale Trail, members will be entitled to:

  • A unique enrollment gift to kickstart your journey
  • A Louisville Ale Trail Passport for exclusive brewery explorations
  • Discounts and presale access to LAT products and event tickets
  • Invitations to LEGEND-only parties and special beer releases
  • An exclusive LEGEND-only email newsletter

Memberships to LEGEND will last from May 2024 to May 2025, and cost either $5 per month or $45 for the whole year.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
