DASH CAM: See The Inside Of The Semitrailer That Went Over The Side Of 2nd Street Bridge

New footage from the inside and the dash camera of the semitrailer that went over the side of the 2nd Street Bridge was released to a courtroom.



The crash — on March 1 — sent the semitrailer over the edge of the bridge, dangling over the side with the driver still inside. The driver of the truck that hit the semitrailer — who was charged with wanton endangerment and operating on a suspended license — hit it in the dash camera video, which sent the semitrailer barreling across the lane and over the railing.

The semitrailer tried to avoid the pickup truck in the video, which led it to go through the railing. The driver was later pulled out of the cab by first responders.



See the video here:



