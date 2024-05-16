  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News

DASH CAM: See The Inside Of The Semitrailer That Went Over The Side Of 2nd Street Bridge

The footage shows the accident that lead to the nearly deadly tip over the side of the bridge.

By
May 16, 2024 at 12:31 pm
Footage indicates a pickup truck hits the semitrailer, sending it over the bridge.
Footage indicates a pickup truck hits the semitrailer, sending it over the bridge. WTF Louisville
Share on Nextdoor

New footage from the inside and the dash camera of the semitrailer that went over the side of the 2nd Street Bridge was released to a courtroom.


The crash — on March 1 — sent the semitrailer over the edge of the bridge, dangling over the side with the driver still inside. The driver of the truck that hit the semitrailer — who was charged with wanton endangerment and operating on a suspended license — hit it in the dash camera video, which sent the  semitrailer barreling across the lane and over the railing.


The semitrailer tried to avoid the pickup truck in the video, which led it to go through the railing. The driver was later pulled out of the cab by first responders.

See the video here:

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

LEO’s Election Guide For 2024

By Caleb Stultz

Get your list of candidates to watch during the primary election

Jefferson County Driving Is Getting Worse: Here’s Why

By Caleb Stultz

So far this year there have been nearly 200 accidents resulting in injury in Jefferson County.

Louisville Couple Asks Karaoke Bar To Host Their Wedding In "Next 10 Minutes," Here's What Happened Next

By Aria Baci

Louisville Couple Asks Karaoke Bar To Host Their Wedding In "Next 10 Minutes," Here's What Happened Next

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe