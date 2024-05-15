This Major Louisville Venue Will Now Host Weekly Sunday Market Featuring Fresh Produce & More

Go Big Purp! Or big green, yellow, orange, or red, depending on what fresh produce you find at the farmer's market at Lynn Family Stadium. Every Sunday from May 19 to August 18 Lynn Family Stadium will transform the home of Racing Louisville Football Club into an outdoor market.



The seasonal marketplace will feature local businesses with fresh produce and handmade wares. Stadium Sunday Markets will be open every Sunday this summer from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. rain or shine with free parking for patrons.

click to enlarge Cole Bollinger