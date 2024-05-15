  1. News
This Major Louisville Venue Will Now Host Weekly Sunday Market Featuring Fresh Produce & More

Abundance is coming to Louisville this summer.

By
May 15, 2024 at 4:06 pm
This Major Louisville Venue Will Now Host Weekly Sunday Market Featuring Fresh Produce &amp; More (2)
Go Big Purp! Or big green, yellow, orange, or red, depending on what fresh produce you find at the farmer's market at Lynn Family Stadium. Every Sunday from May 19 to August 18 Lynn Family Stadium will transform the home of Racing Louisville Football Club into an outdoor market.

The seasonal marketplace will feature local businesses with fresh produce and handmade wares. Stadium Sunday Markets will be open every Sunday this summer from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. rain or shine with free parking for patrons.

click to enlarge This Major Louisville Venue Will Now Host Weekly Sunday Market Featuring Fresh Produce &amp; More
Cole Bollinger
Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
