Four Members Including Teddy Bridgewater Inducted Into The Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Every year, members are inducted into the hall of fame

By
May 2, 2024 at 1:40 pm
Bridgewater and others are set to be inducted this year into the hall of fame.
University of Louisville
Four people with connections to Kentucky are set to be inducted into the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (KSHF) Class of 2024.


Those four include Teddy Bridgewater, Oscar Combs, Tony Delk and Roy Pickerill.


Bridgewater played for the University of Louisville as a quarterback, and started three years at UofL throwing for 9,817 yards and 83 touchdowns across his entire career while there. He was drafted to the Minnesota Vikings and played nine seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins and Lions.


Oscar Combs is from Hazard, Kentucky, and was one of the first to found an independent publication dedicated to covering a major athletic program in the University of Kentucky (UK). He was also a co-host on the UK radio network pregame coverage for 20 years.


Tony Delk was an All-American and NCAA Final Four MVP for UK. He currently owns the school record for three-pointers with (283) to this day and is still second in steals with 201 from when he played from 1994 through 1996 with the Wildcats.


Roy Pickerill, a Louisville native, has worked with Kentucky Wesleyan College’s sports information office for 53 years, earning various lifetime achievement awards while with the program’s office. He was inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall Of Fame in 1999, and was later honored with a distinguished service award in his name in 2022.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
